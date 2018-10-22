Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

If you saw The Shape of Water when it came out last year, you’ve probably already processed for yourself the Best Picture winner’s more bizarre moments. If not, experience them all right now via Leslie Jones’s livetweet thread about Guillermo del Toro’s 2017 fairytale, in which she parses out the film’s most dubious scenes. Most of them aren’t even fish sex-related! Oh, and if you haven’t seen the movie, extreme spoiler alert. There are a lot of specific details mentioned in her disgust. Like, for example, Michael Shannon’s refusal to wash his hands before enjoying a bathroom snack.

Ok I need to barf now! You believe you more if a man cause you don’t wash your hands ew! #shapeofwater pic.twitter.com/eTc39WKFEv — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) October 20, 2018

Or the whole hard-boiled egg motif.

This is not realistic!! You can not peel eggs that easy!! #shapeofwater pic.twitter.com/AI3mbKbeWN — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) October 20, 2018

Speaking of Michael Shannon’s whole hand situation: Oh, no.

Soooo is that the pussy finger or the trigger finger?! #shapeofwater pic.twitter.com/i1LTAC5MS9 — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) October 21, 2018

Hey um just was asking for um a um friend um these don’t look too good do they?! #shapeofwater pic.twitter.com/sL1z7QZ2dL — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) October 21, 2018

And while you’ve probably contemplated the intricacies of human/fish-person lovemaking at some point, you may not have considered how bad the fish-man’s tank would probably smell, considering it is also his toilet.

And then to bring all that fish-water into a human apartment building?

Which brings us to the whole central romance, which, admittedly, is largely egg-based.

And finally — and you knew she’d get to it — the sex.

