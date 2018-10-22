If you saw The Shape of Water when it came out last year, you’ve probably already processed for yourself the Best Picture winner’s more bizarre moments. If not, experience them all right now via Leslie Jones’s livetweet thread about Guillermo del Toro’s 2017 fairytale, in which she parses out the film’s most dubious scenes. Most of them aren’t even fish sex-related! Oh, and if you haven’t seen the movie, extreme spoiler alert. There are a lot of specific details mentioned in her disgust. Like, for example, Michael Shannon’s refusal to wash his hands before enjoying a bathroom snack.
Or the whole hard-boiled egg motif.
Speaking of Michael Shannon’s whole hand situation: Oh, no.
And while you’ve probably contemplated the intricacies of human/fish-person lovemaking at some point, you may not have considered how bad the fish-man’s tank would probably smell, considering it is also his toilet.
And then to bring all that fish-water into a human apartment building?
Which brings us to the whole central romance, which, admittedly, is largely egg-based.
And finally — and you knew she’d get to it — the sex.