An Exhaustive Study of Meghan Markle’s Recent Hair Choices

Photo: Getty Images

We know everything Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is wearing and has worn on her royal tour. But what about the stylistic choices she’s been making on her head this whole time? Hair can be used to convey many a message, whether it’s blatantly spelled out on the scalp or a more cryptic switch between signature hairstyles. Remember last month when Markle didn’t have waves in her hair and everyone freaked out because they thought that it somehow meant she was pregnant!? And then it turned out all those people were right because she was!?

To avoid being blindsided by any other bombshells, let’s take a look at the duchess’s recent spate of hair choices from her royal tour and read way too much into them so we can later glean something about her fate/likes/dislikes/hopes/dreams/mood/etc.

Straight Hair Worn Down With a Middle Part, Mostly Tucked Behind One Ear (The Right One), No Waves

Photo: Newspix/Newspix via Getty Images

October 15, 2018: The last time Markle made this drastic departure from her loose waves, everyone simultaneously lost it and became convinced that she was pregnant. Coincidentally, she wore this second straight look on the day news of her pregnancy was publicly announced, so this is probably her own veiled confirmation that she is pregnant.

Hair Worn Down With a Middle Part, Half of It Tucked Behind One Ear (the Left One), Lots of Waves

Photo: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

October 16, 2018: Markle quickly returned to her signature look (waves), most likely to ensure that people continue to recognize her throughout the remainder of the tour. I don’t think Ruby the Koala (above) is a fan, but this look is a crowd-pleaser, for sure.

Hair Pulled Back and Up Into a Semi-Messy Low Bun With a Middle Part, Two Face-Framing Pieces, Still Wavy From Earlier in the Day

Photo: Mandatory Credit Picture by Andrew Parsons / i-Images/ Pool/WireImage

October 16, 2018: From the front, this low bun looks like its giving off Royal Wedding low bun vibes. But upon further inspection it’s less of a sleek layered chignon, and more of a messy bun made out of a lot of smaller messy buns. This is probably the Duchess’s way of conveying that she’s fond of buns — much more fond of them than we ever thought.

Straight Hair Pulled Back Into a Low Ponytail(!) With a Middle Part, No Face-Framing Pieces, Hair Wrapped Around the Hair-Tie Area, Some Detectable Waves

Photo: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

October 17, 2018: This was the duchess’s first ponytail as a duchess and a lot of people cared. This ponytail made so many headlines it is now in the same arena as Kylie’s Birthday Pony and Beyoncé’s Braided Pony, which is to say, it’s now a viable ponytail to dress up as this Halloween.

Hair Worn Down With a Middle Part, Some Tucked Behind One Ear (the Right One), Very Loose Waves That Are Less Wavy Than Usual

Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

October 18, 2018: This laid-back riff on her signature waves is probably a sign that the duchess is down with second-day hair. It could also be a sign that a ponytail redux is in her future.

Hair Pulled Back Into Another Ponytail But One That Is Higher Than Before, With a Middle Part and Face-Framing Tendrils Tucked Behind Both Ears, Hair Wrapped Around the Hair-Tie Area

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

October 19, 2018: Ponytail 2.0!

Half Up-Half Down Hair With a Middle Part and Bouffant, Visible Waves and Wavy Face-Framing Tendrils

Photo: Pool/Getty Images

October 19, 2018: This is just a sign that Markle truly loves hanging out with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, who lives that half-up-half-down life.

Half-Up-Half-Down Hair With No Visible Part and a Fascinator Instead, Wavy Waves

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

October 20, 2018: Covering up your part with a beautiful fascinator is always a surefire sign that you’re going to change up the direction of your part soon.

Hair Worn Down With a Side Part(!) and Wavy Waves Throughout

Photo: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for the Invictus Ga

October 20, 2018: Definitely a sign that a slightly deeper side part is just around the corner.

Hair Pulled Back Into a Loose, Messy Low Bun With More Wavy Face-Framing Pieces Out in Front Than Usual

Photo: ©Karwai Tang/WireImage

October 20, 2018: This looks very close to bangs-territory. Can new royals get bangs?

Hair Pulled Back Into a Very Sleek Low Bun With the Usual Amount of Wavy Face-Framing Pieces Out Front

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

October 21, 2018: I don’t think new royals can get bangs.

Possibly the Same Low Bun From Earlier in the Day, This Time With the Tendrils Tucked Behind Both Ears

Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images for the Invictus Ga

October 21, 2018: Markle paired this wind-proof hairstyle with a windbreaker, so she was probably trying to warn us that it was windy outside.

Hair Pulled Back and Up Into a Slightly Higher Low Bun Than Usual With Wavy Tendrils Out in Front and a Tasteful Bouffant

Photo: FD/WireImage

October 22, 2018: This beachy looking hairstyle Markle wore to the beach is probably a sign that she misses her native California and avocados, while the presence of yet another bouffant signals that she actually likes bouffants more than she previously thought.

Hair Worn Down With Middle Part, Tucked Behind Both Ears, Very Shiny Waves

Photo: Ian Vogler/Getty Images

October 23, 2018: I think this was just to show off the nice earrings.