Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Make First Appearance Since Baby News

Meghan Markle’s first post-baby news appearance. Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Mere hours after announcing that they are expecting their first royal baby (congratulations to us!), Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first appearance as publicly-expectant parents in Sydney – the first official stop on their tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji.

The parents-to-be attended a welcome ceremony hosted by the Australian Governor General and Lady Cosgrave at the Admiralty House in Sydney, per royal reporter Omid Scobie. As often happens when royal women go on official tours, Meghan opted to wear a dress made by a local Australian designer – for this outing, she chose an ivory dress by Karen Gee. (For her tour she’s expected to wear 30 - 35 ensembles, according to People, so this is merely her first local designer pick of the trip.)

And of course, in fitting Australian tourist but also expectant parent fashion, Prince Harry and Meghan took in the views of the Sydney Opera House …

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Sydney. Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

… and were also given the gift of a stuffed kangaroo and then also some baby UGG booties. You can hear Meghan say that it’s “our first baby gift” in the video below.

Harry and Meghan have been give a kangaroo and its Joey. Our first baby gift! Exclaims Meghan. pic.twitter.com/Lxvc3QQYCh — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 15, 2018

We are so excited to spend the next two weeks staring at new pictures of Meghan and Prince Harry traveling around and looking happy while we simultaneously try to figure out what name they will pick for their very royal baby (though we do have some suggestions), and also we can’t wait to see our future shared royal child playing with this stuffed kangaroo in some baby UGGs. We love royal tours (and babies)!