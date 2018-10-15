Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Having a Baby

Meghan Markle (with binders) and Prince Harry in Sydney. Photo: Newspix/Newspix via Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting a baby in the summer of 2019, Kensington Palace has announced. Congratulations to us all!

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” Kensington Palace said in a social media statement. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

The news of our new communal royal baby that we will all raise and love together was announced on Monday morning (extremely early in the U.S.), several hours after Meghan and her ginger husband landed in Sydney for their official tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji, timed for Prince Harry’s Invictus Games.

When the couple emerged from the airport on Monday (Syndey time), everyone noticed something peculiar: Meghan was holding binders in front of her (see the photo above). Hmmm. Binders. And shortly before that, at Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank, she was wearing a loose Givenchy coatdress. Hmmm. Loose coatdress. You have have just thought she was studying and/or being cold but no, it turns out, she was doing probably both of those things in addition to hiding a burgeoning baby bump. It’s almost as if she, as a trained actress and former USA Network star of Suits, knew exactly how to hide her pregnancy from the cameras.

But of course, this pregnancy isn’t entirely unexpected. Since even before the couple’s royal wedding in May, it’s been reported that both Meghan and Prince Harry wanted a baby basically yesterday. Back in June, we heard they that they were going to start trying soon, and just last week, we heard from US Weekly they were working on it now. However, the Daily Mail’s royal reporter Rebecca English says Meghan has already had her 12 week scan, so the timing of that last report is quite off.

Meghan is in good health, we are told, and has had her 12 week scan #royalbaby — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 15, 2018

Don’t feel bad for being kept in the dark about the pregnancy, though. First off, it’s normal not to reveal a pregnancy straight away, it’s a very private thing. And secondly, the British royal family was only reportedly told on Friday at Princess Eugenie’s wedding, so we’re in good company.

Harry and Meghan told the Royal Family at Eugenie’s wedding on Friday. — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 15, 2018

We are so excited for the royal couple, but also for ourselves.