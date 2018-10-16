Everything Meghan Markle Has Worn on Her Royal Tour

The many royal-tour looks of Meghan Markle. Photo: Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently on their first official royal tour as parents-to-be: 16 days of traveling across Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga for diplomatic (and also apparently fashion) purposes.

Luckily for us, the royal couple will attend 76 engagements total during their tour, with Meghan projected to wear 30 to 35 different ensembles over the course of the trip. Fortunately for the notorious door-closer, her Canadian best friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney has made the journey down under to help with her fashion needs during this time.

Fittingly, as soon as Meghan and Prince Harry landed in Sydney on October 15, the duchess of Sussex immediately drew even more attention than usual with her sartorial choices — although in fairness, she was carrying binders at first, which confused us all. But with so many events, outfit changes, and of course, her pregnancy, all eyes will be on Meghan for the next two weeks.

Here’s a running roundup of all of Meghan’s outfits from the tour, which we will continually update.

Meghan landed in Sydney on October 15 in a black-and-maroon jacket, black heels, a black turtleneck, and black tailored pants (and binders).

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Sydney. Photo: Newspix/Newspix via Getty Images

For her first official tour stop on October 16, Meghan opted for an ivory “Blessed” dress by Australian designer Karen Gee, butterfly earrings previously worn by Princess Diana, and Stuart Weitzman “Legend” pumps.

Meghan Markle. Photo: Pool/Getty Images

She then put on a trench coat over her Karen Gee dress.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Photo: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Meghan ended the day in an olive-green pleated button-up skirt dress by Brandon Maxwell.

Meghan Markle in Brandon Maxwell. Photo: Andrew Parsons / i-Images/WireImage