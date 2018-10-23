Megyn Kelly Is Out Here Defending Blackface Halloween Costumes

Kelly. Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fortune

Uh-oh. It’s that time of year when white people “debate” whether or not blackface Halloween costumes are racist or at all acceptable. In today’s edition, Megyn Kelly is wondering aloud, “But, what is racist?” about a white person darkening their skin and dressing up as a black person on a costume holiday. “You do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface for Halloween,” said Kelly, “or if you’re a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid that was okay as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character.” It’s a good thing staking your argument about blackface on the “when I was a kid” line of logic isn’t dated or dangerous, otherwise that would be a really silly way to defend your racist Halloween costume ideas. See the full exchange and Kelly’s support of Luann de Lesseps’s Diana Ross costume below.

Megyn Kelly wonders what the big deal is about blackface pic.twitter.com/07yvYDuAYe — Tommy Christopher (@tommyxtopher) October 23, 2018