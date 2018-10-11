Melania Trump Says She’s One of the Most Bullied People in the World

Melania Trump. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

She may be married to the world’s biggest bully, but Melania Trump remains dedicated to her cause of combating cyberbullying around the world. The reason, she says in an interview with ABC News, is that she’s one of the world’s biggest targets.

“I could say I’m the most bullied person on the world,” she told ABC’s Tom Llamas. When Llamas pressed her on that statement, she added, “One of them, if you’re really see what people are saying about me. That’s why my Be Best initiative is focusing on social media and online behavior.”

Trump delivered this statement while wearing an outfit many have denounced for being offensive, with her white pith helmet — popularized by British colonial officers in Africa during the late 19th century — sitting on a table alongside her. She was also asked about the sexual-assault allegations against Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh and whether she supports the #MeToo movement. In a clip released Wednesday, Trump said that survivors should only report their assaults if there’s “really hard evidence.”

In the interview, she also said there are people in the Trump administration whom she can’t trust. “It’s harder to govern,” she said. “You always need to watch your back.”