Winter is coming, and the streets of Soho are soon to be a sea of black parkas and puffer coats — but not if Moncler has anything to do with it. As part of its new “House of Genius” project, which brings together a group of luxury designers under one umbrella, the brand will be operating pop-up stores in Tokyo and New York City from now until the end of the year. There, you can buy a wide selection of coats that won’t look like anyone else’s — guaranteed.
In addition to limited-edition products like vintage patchwork blankets, “dog couture” down jackets, and duvet covers for your laptop (holiday gifts, anyone?), the store is also selling commercial versions of the avant-garde fall 2018 coats designed by Simone Rocha, Craig Green, Kei Ninomiya, Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli, and others. Our personal favorite is a Darth Vader–esque, somewhat medieval cone-shaped puffer by Piccioli. (Don’t worry, the commercial versions have been shortened for those of us who aren’t eight feet tall.)
“Today’s world has changed enormously”, says Remo Ruffini, Chairman and CEO of Moncler in a statement about the pop-up store model. “Communication has been totally revolutionized. The consumer wants to see something new every day and expects new shapes and languages to interact with a brand.”
So, if you’re interested in letting the old ways die this winter, (sorry, I’m still listening to the Star Is Born soundtrack), head over to 106 Spring Street for something different. Below, a preview of what to expect.
The House of Genius pop-up is located at 106 Spring Street in New York City from October 4 through the end of 2018.