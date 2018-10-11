Photo: Courtesy of Moncler

Winter is coming, and the streets of Soho are soon to be a sea of black parkas and puffer coats — but not if Moncler has anything to do with it. As part of its new “House of Genius” project, which brings together a group of luxury designers under one umbrella, the brand will be operating pop-up stores in Tokyo and New York City from now until the end of the year. There, you can buy a wide selection of coats that won’t look like anyone else’s — guaranteed.

In addition to limited-edition products like vintage patchwork blankets, “dog couture” down jackets, and duvet covers for your laptop (holiday gifts, anyone?), the store is also selling commercial versions of the avant-garde fall 2018 coats designed by Simone Rocha, Craig Green, Kei Ninomiya, Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli, and others. Our personal favorite is a Darth Vader–esque, somewhat medieval cone-shaped puffer by Piccioli. (Don’t worry, the commercial versions have been shortened for those of us who aren’t eight feet tall.)

Moncler x Pierpaolo Piccioli. Photo: Courtesy of Moncler

“Today’s world has changed enormously”, says Remo Ruffini, Chairman and CEO of Moncler in a statement about the pop-up store model. “Communication has been totally revolutionized. The consumer wants to see something new every day and expects new shapes and languages to interact with a brand.”

So, if you’re interested in letting the old ways die this winter, (sorry, I’m still listening to the Star Is Born soundtrack), head over to 106 Spring Street for something different. Below, a preview of what to expect.

Moncler x Simone Rocha. Photo: Courtesy of Moncler

Moncler x Craig Green. Photo: Courtesy of Moncler

Moncler x Noir Kei Ninomiya. Photo: Courtesy of Moncler

The House of Genius pop-up is located at 106 Spring Street in New York City from October 4 through the end of 2018.