Kanye’s Psychic-Nightmare Visit To The White House

Photo: Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Kanye West visited the White House on Wednesday, and it was in line with the nonsense “reality tv” moments we’ve come to expect from two of the worlds most bizarre narcissists.

Sitting across from the president in the Oval Office, West, who has previously praised Trump for his “Dragon Energy,” and recently went on a mystifying political rant about his admiration for the president following an appearance on SNL, wore a “Make America Great Again” hat, and held forth for 10 minutes on a range of topics, from racism, taxes, hats, and his absent father. Let’s take a look at a few of the most bizarre, disorienting, and truly puzzling moments of the day.

West’s Soliloquy

West and Trump have both utilized the same format for giving speeches—a stream of consciousness ramble that verges on nonsense but keeps people listening none-the-less. These fragments were particularly bizarre:

• “I love Hillary, I love everyone, right, but the campaign “I’m With Her” just didn’t make me feel as a guy that didn’t get to see my dad all the time, like a guy that could play catch with his son.”

• “The constitution is the base of our industry, of our company or country. Would you build a trap door that if something happens, you fall and you end up next to the Unabomber? You have to remove that out of the relationship.”

• “There’s a lot of things affecting our mental health that makes us do crazy things, that puts us back into that trap door that’s called the 13th Amendment.”

SURREAL SCENE: Here's Kanye West's full tirade in the Oval Office with President Trump. https://t.co/HSZ6SfPCNT pic.twitter.com/oQocLTThdU — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 11, 2018

Trump Seemed At A Loss For Words

Apart for a few chuckles and muted remarks, Trump remained mostly silent during his lunch with West. This is minor miracle for the president, because typically when Trump is in front of cameras, he can not contain himself.

Kanye West met with Trump, and the meeting turned into the kind of long-winded, high-profile rant that West has become infamous for. Here are some highlights https://t.co/l4hMBlaZU1 pic.twitter.com/Z4xeC8CkFK — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 11, 2018

Kanye Revealed His Lazy Password

Before Kanye showed Donald a gif of his design for a new Air Force One, he had to unlock his phone, which one of the dozens of cameras in the room picked up. His password? All zeros.

lmao Kanye's iPhone password is 000000 pic.twitter.com/mEM5Tjq0po — Del Slappo (@misterjamo) October 11, 2018

Here’s the moment Kanye unlocked his phone to show Trump a gif #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/0ofz1fApqK — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) October 11, 2018

West Hugged Trump Like Santa Clause

Watching Kanye West give Donald Trump a hug while Trump remained seated in the Oval Office was so bizarre it bordered on painful. It was upsetting. Both had wide smiles on their face, as West proclaimed that he “loved this guy right here” while enclosing the upper half of Trump’s body in a wide grasp, while Trump’s arm cradled, then patted West halfheartedly.

Kanye West: “I love this guy right here. Let me give this guy a hug.” pic.twitter.com/fuHyzkW37X — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 11, 2018

Jared Kushner looking extremely uncomfortable.

Kanye reportedly called Jared Kushner “Jerry” at one point, which might explain, at least partially, why Kushner looked paralyzed with discomfort the entire time.

Jared Kushner during Kanye West’s meeting with Donald Trump. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

West’s post-lunch visit to the Apple store.

Taking a trip to the Apple Store after his visit with the President, West asked a group of unsuspecting shoppers if he could give a speech, and before he received an answer, climbed up on a table and began delivering a speech, which included that he made a new hat for Donald Trump that just said “Make America Great” and said he was “going to Africa.”