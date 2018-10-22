Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Newest Merch Is a Very Fancy Coat

Ms. Lauryn Hill. Photo: Jack Davison

If you’re a very cool person looking for a very nice coat, Ms. Lauryn Hill has something for you. The singer has designed a collection of warm plaid parkas as part of her collaboration with Woolrich. They’re the perfect coats for taking long walks while listening to The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

The coats are inspired by Woolrich’s classic prints and styles mixed with Hill’s eclectic personal style. The red check was first introduced to the brand in 1850 and the Arctic Parka was first released in 1972. For balance, the album cover for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is screened on the back. As the launch coincides with the album’s 20th anniversary, it serves as a motif throughout the limited-edition capsule. Where else are you going to find a coat that has “miseducation” printed all over the sleeves? Obviously these are for the most dedicated fans, as they sell for $2,300 and $3,300. See the collection below.