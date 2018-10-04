An Everyday Tote Bag That Benefits a Good Cause

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

MZ Wallace is best known for their quilted nylon totes, which have a cult following. They’re lightweight and incredibly roomy — you’ll often spot plenty of stylish women carrying them on the subway, and cramming them to the brim with workout clothes, lunch, a laptop and all the other necessities. Just in time for November, the brand has decided to partner up with local NYC label Lingua Franca on a series of embroidered totes. Featuring the words, “Give a Damn,” a direct reference to that Zara jacket, the brands plan to donate 100 percent of the proceeds to She Should Run — a non-partisan organization devoted to expanding the talent pool of women running for United States office.

Politics aside, the bag is practical, with plenty of interior pockets, including one for your keys so you don’t have to dig around. There’s even ample space for a 13” laptop, plus the padded straps keep the bag from digging uncomfortably into your shoulders. Also, should you need to store it, it smushes down easily — an added bonus for when you’re traveling. If you’re in need of an all-purpose tote and you feel like doing a good deed, scroll down to shop the bag.

$235 at MZ Wallace MZ Wallace x Lingua Franca Medium Metro Tote $235 at MZ Wallace Buy

