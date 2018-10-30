Nicki Minaj. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

There’s no end in sight for the feud between two of most successful rappers in the world. After a New York Fashion Week fight that involved Cardi B throwing a shoe, she and Nicki Minaj have been open about their disdain for each other.

On Monday, Nicki took to her radio show, Queen Radio, to talk about the Fashion Week incident and the events that lead to that fight. She claimed innocence on a number of issues, including that she never leaked Cardi B’s phone number to fans.

Cardi B responded with a 10-part Instagram video series, addressing multiple aspects of their feud and calling Nicki Minaj a liar.

Shortly thereafter, Nicki took to Twitter, inviting Cardi B to get a lie detector test with her on air. “I’ll pay you to take a lie detector test about every claim I made,” she wrote. “You won’t. I must admit you’re a convincing liar.”

I’ll pay you to take a lie detector test about every claim I made on #QueenRadio. You won’t. I must admit you’re a convincing liar. You looked me dead in my face & said you told ya man not to do the “no flags” video cuz I was dissing you. London on da Track got the same call. — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) October 30, 2018

“We can…Get on live & have the convo for the world to see,” she wrote in a subsequent tweet. She also offered another (on-air) option to Cardi: a writing contest.

We can...



Get on live & have the convo for the world to see.



Do a lie detector test TOGETHER



Do an interview on #QueenRadio 😅



*** ORRR we can both sit in a room together, hear a beat for the first time, and have ourselves FILMED WRITING TO IT!!!!!! #DipVIDEO OUT NOW 👅 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) October 30, 2018

Nicki repeated the challenge to write a rap in a following tweet as well, when she wrote that Cardi is not the only one turning down deals.

Same thing with Steve Madden. Irv Gotti asked me to do that deal several times. I passed. You never hear me talking bout things like this. 🤣 she rlly thought she was doing smthn talking about turning down deals. BWAAAAAHAHAAAHAHAHAAAAA #DipVIDEO out now.



BABY GIRL WRITE A RAP! — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) October 30, 2018

The Maury Show, never wanting to miss out on drama, offered to supply the lie detector test for free:

Why pay for a Lie Detector Test @NICKIMINAJ... when mine is FREE! I’ll get to the bottom of this! https://t.co/7Cnryu8d22 — The Maury Show (@TheMAURYShow) October 30, 2018

Nicki Minaj took Maury up on the offer, and continued to promote her latest music video in every tweet.