Where Is Jared Kushner Hiding?

This morning, while sitting beside Donald Trump in the Oval Office, Nikki Haley announced her surprise resignation as U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. In a short statement during which she referred to herself a “lucky girl,” Haley said she wanted to thank not only Trump, but also his family. “The First Lady has been very, very kind to me,” she said. “I can’t say enough good things about Jared and Ivanka. Jared is such a hidden genius that no one understands.”
Hm.
A genius no one understands? Is that why Papa reprimands? And where might Jared Kushner be? Let’s take a look, maybe we’ll see …
Is he hiding in a house?
Or is he hiding with a mouse?
Is he hiding with a book?
Or is he hiding in a nook?
Is he hiding in a flak jacket?
Or is he hiding with a tennis racket?
Is he hiding in Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman’s pocket?
Or is he hiding in a heart-shaped locket?
Is he hiding with a dog?
Or is he hiding with a frog?
Is he hiding beneath a form full of lies?
Or is he hiding beneath a big plate of fries?
Jared Kushner, where are you! You’re as smart as we are blue. While find this genius we may never, what’s true is true: he sure is clever.