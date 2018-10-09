Where Is Jared Kushner Hiding?

Photo: Zach Gibson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

This morning, while sitting beside Donald Trump in the Oval Office, Nikki Haley announced her surprise resignation as U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. In a short statement during which she referred to herself a “lucky girl,” Haley said she wanted to thank not only Trump, but also his family. “The First Lady has been very, very kind to me,” she said. “I can’t say enough good things about Jared and Ivanka. Jared is such a hidden genius that no one understands.”

Hm.

A genius no one understands? Is that why Papa reprimands? And where might Jared Kushner be? Let’s take a look, maybe we’ll see …

Is he hiding in a house?

Photo: Westend61/Getty Images/Westend61

Or is he hiding with a mouse?

Photo: De Agostini Picture Library/Getty Images/DeAgostini

Is he hiding with a book?

Photo: CSA Images/Getty Images/CSA Images RF

Or is he hiding in a nook?

Is he hiding in a flak jacket?

Photo: DOD/Getty Images

Or is he hiding with a tennis racket?

Photo: dakd / Multi-bits/Getty Images/ImaZinS RM

Is he hiding in Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman’s pocket?

Photo: Andy Baker/Getty Images/Ikon Images

Or is he hiding in a heart-shaped locket?

Photo: GraphicaArtis/Getty Images

Is he hiding with a dog?

Photo: Andy Bridge/Getty Images/Ikon Images

Or is he hiding with a frog?

Photo: Jens Magnusson/Getty Images/Imagezoo RM

Is he hiding beneath a form full of lies?

Photo: Patrick George/Getty Images/Ikon Images

Or is he hiding beneath a big plate of fries?

Photo: White/MCT Graphics via Getty Images

Jared Kushner, where are you! You’re as smart as we are blue. While find this genius we may never, what’s true is true: he sure is clever.