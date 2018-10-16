Fall Fashion Inspired by Every New Yorker’s Favorite Getaway

Photo: Lily Cummings

The most attractive escape for New Yorkers isn’t the Hamptons — it’s “going upstate.” Never underestimate the zen appeal of a log cabin and a still, Walden-esque lake. To capture that appeal, photographer Lily Cummings went to Woodstock, armed with newly released fall clothes and two models/friends.

Woodstock might call to mind flower crowns, tiny colored glasses, and fringe jackets. The wardrobe pictured here is more modern, but the free-spirited nature associated with the location remains. Cummings captures the mindset of a weekend away — the sense of euphoria that comes with the knowledge that you’re far away from your responsibilities and very close to a rope swing. See the photos below.