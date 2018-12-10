Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Have Reportedly Broken Up

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande. Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

According to TMZ, Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande have called off their engagement and broken up. An unnamed source told the outlet that the two decided to separate over the weekend, reportedly because now was not a good time for their relationship to continue.

The news comes just five months after the couple announced that they were dating and had gotten engaged. Their romance was very public, with dates to the VMAs, PDA filled Instagram posts, a pet pig, matching tattoos and most recently, a few jokes from Pete Davidson on Saturday Night Live about their relationship.

The last few months have been especially challenging for Grande, who canceled her tour and several scheduled appearances after the death of her longtime friend and former boyfriend Mac Miller. This weekend she canceled a scheduled performance at a benefit gala to fight cancer, and her manager Scooter Braun says she needed “more time.”

Neither has publicly commented on the reports of a breakup, though earlier this week it was reported that Pete Davidson covered his tattoo of bunny ears with a heart. TMZ’s source said that they still love each other and might get back together in the future.