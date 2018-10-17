Pete Davidson. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Two days after it was announced that Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande ended their engagement, Pete canceled a scheduled performance at Temple University for a “Comedy Night Live.”

Entertainment Tonight reported that Davidson canceled due to “personal reasons” and was replaced by Adam DeVine another comedian.

Ariana reportedly returned her ring to Pete, and while the two plan on being friends, their romantic relationship is over. The couple announced that they got engaged in May. The breakup follows a tough year for Ariana, who is grieving over the death longtime friend and former boyfriend Mac Miller in September, and was diagnosed with PTSD after the terrorist attack on her concert in Manchester.

Ariana has also canceled scheduled appearances, including touring for her recent album, Sweetener, and performances on Saturday Night Live and a charity gala.

Their relationship seemed to end suddenly; Ariana was spotted at Saturday Night Live tapings during the first few episodes of Season 44, they got a pet pig named Piggy Smallz (which Pete got tattooed), and Pete even talked about their relationship during a Weekend Update bit.

An unnamed source told Entertainment Tonight that “Ariana and Pete didn’t plan this abrupt split, but they both know this breakup is the right decision for them right now.”

“Their family and friends stand behind their decision entirely and Ariana’s team feels this will give her time to heal,” they said. “They have not stopped talking since they made the decision to split and in fact they plan on trying to stay close friends or maybe one day even more than that.”