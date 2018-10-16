Pippa Middleton Has Given Birth to a New Royal Cousin

Pippa Middleton at Princess Eugenie’s wedding. Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Good news for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and the always elusive Prince Louis: Pippa Middleton has given birth to a new cousin of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal children.

We last saw Kate’s sister Pippa extremely early on Friday morning (too early, if you ask me) at Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank. At the time, Pippa was nine months pregnant, wearing a very green outfit, and everyone was speculating that she was due to give birth imminently. And it turns out: Everyone was right.

Pippa and her husband, James Matthews, were seen checking into the private Lindo Wing maternity ward of St. Mary’s Hospital (the very same place Kate gave birth to each of her three children) in London on Monday. By Tuesday, news broke that, ta-da, Pippa had her baby — and it’s a boy!

The baby boy was born on Monday at 1:58 p.m. GMT, weighing eight pounds, nine ounces, Pippa’s representative confirmed to People. “Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well,” the representative added.

So what do we know about this baby? Not much at this time, unfortunately. We can safely assume that he will spend time with his royal cousins, and he’ll likely also be acquainted with his royal cousins’ actual royal cousin, the unborn progeny of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. But other than that, the experts at the Cut have some additional inside knowledge.

Noted Libra and news editor of the Cut, Callie Beusman, pointed out that Pippa’s baby boy is also a Libra. “As a Libra, this baby will be extremely beautiful and diplomatic,” she said. Furthermore, the Cut’s writer-at-large Kelly Conaboy made a solid prediction for what the baby’s name should be. “I think Pippa’s son should be named Kelly, a strong and beautiful name for a boy,” Kelly said.

Congratulations to the Matthews, the royals, and the readers of the Cut.