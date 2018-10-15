Very Pregnant Pippa Middleton Has Reportedly Checked Into Maternity Ward

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Monday started off with news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first baby, but now the Daily Mail reports that there may be some more royal(ly adjacent) baby developments in the works: nine-months pregnant Pippa Middleton, sister of Kate, was spotted entering a private maternity unit in London on Monday, followed by her husband James Matthews, who was toting two large bags that one could describe as “overnight-looking.” So, does this mean that Pippa is having her baby?

The British tabloids began buzzing with rumors that Pippa, 34, was expecting her first baby with husband James Matthews back in April. At the time, a source told the Sun, “When Pippa found out she was pregnant, she was obviously thrilled and utterly overjoyed,” and that the pregnancy news “provided some much-needed happiness.” The Sun also reported on April 22 that Pippa had already had her 12-week scan at that time.

But Pippa and her financier husband didn’t officially announce the pregnancy until June — and in a rather unusual way, if you ask us. Pippa shared the news in the column she writes for grocery store magazine Waitrose Kitchen — and this particular column centered all on her pregnancy exercise routine. “I’m fanatical about sport,” but “disappointed by the limited technical information what you can and can’t do [while pregnant],” she wrote at the time. Pippa also revealed in her column that she doesn’t suffer from the same extreme morning sickness as Kate did with all three of her pregnancies. “That meant I was able to carry on as normal,” she wrote.

Pippa and James had been spotted checking out the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital — the very same place Kate gave birth to all three of her royal babies — the latest being weeks ago. And on Friday, the couple (and Pippa’s baby bump) attended the windy royal wedding of Princess Eugenie. But on Monday, the Daily Mail saw them enter the premises again — only this time, James was spotted carrying those two large bags into the hospital. (You can see the pictures here.)

So does this mean she is for sure in labor? There’s no news yet, but we will update this post as soon as we hear more.