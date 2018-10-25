Post Malone Once Demanded Target’s ‘Most Expensive Chess Board’ From Postmates

Post Malone. Photo: Randy Shropshire/2016 Getty Images

As an elderly woman of 29, I’m still not entirely sure who Post Malone is (aside from the next Pokémon evolution of Shia LaBeouf). But, according to a new entry in Postmates’s promotional series The Receipt, I do know that the 23-year-old rapper spent $40,000 on the delivery service last year. And, per “Page Six,” I also know that this included one very specific request: “the most expensive chess board they have” at Target.

According to the Target website, that would be a Civil War–themed set from WorldWise Imports that retails for $143.99.

What else, besides Target’s premiere chess board, does it take to feel just like a rockstar? Eight thousand dollars worth of biscuits, “SOOOO much teriyaki sauce on the side” from Panda Express, and Pedialyte.