Prabal Gurung Opens His First Store, Colorful Aprons, and High-Tech Glasses

F i r s t L o o k

In early November, Amazon-backed smart-glasses company North will open a store, with frames that use “retinal-projection technology” to call you an Uber and give you directions (178 Court St., Cobble Hill).

Illustration: Jason Lee/Courtesy of the vendors

1. Demo: An appointment-only lounge area with overhead skylights, where customers can try on the glasses and learn about their functionality from team members.

2. Sizing booths: Four 3-D scanners get the customer’s precise measurements so the company’s factory can make the glasses to size.

3. Fitting: Two licensed opticians will be on hand to do final adjustments to glasses once they’ve come back from the factory; staff can help connect the glasses with your phone and sync them with your Amazon and Uber accounts.

4. Glasses: Shelves display North’s frames ($999), which are controlled by a Bluetooth-connected ring and come in round and rectangular styles.