Prince Harry Has a Sweet New Nickname for the Royal Baby

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo: Paul Edwards/Getty Images

The world is still wondering what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will name their baby, and it will likely be wondering for many more months. In the meantime, we can rejoice in the little nicknames the royal baby’s parents come up with for the little one, like Harry’s latest: “our little bump.”

While giving a speech in New Zealand — part of the never-ending royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji — Prince Harry said, “From myself and my wife and our little bump, we are so grateful to be here. We bring blessings from my grandmother, the Queen, and our family.”

“Our little bump” and his smile after that is the best thing ever! I’m going to faint!😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/dI0Bh2bYCD — harry_meghan_collective (@h_m_collective) October 29, 2018

Where could Harry have gotten the inspiration for such a nickname? Possibly, another British redhead with a sensitive soul?