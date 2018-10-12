The Biggest Royal Wedding Drama Is the Wind

As with any royal wedding, we anticipated at least some drama at Princess Eugenie’s nuptials to Jack Brooksbank on Friday morning. But we had no idea that the royal wedding guests would be met by perhaps the most formidable opponent possible: the wind.
That morning, Weather.com described the scene at Windsor, U.K., which is about a 20 minute drive from London, as “mostly cloudy/windy.” But that forecast didn’t really encompass the effect that the wind stemming from Storm Callum (which brought 70 mph winds to Ireland and Wales on Friday morning) would have on royal wedding guests. Hats went flying, people frantically tried to keep their outfits in place, and the British royal tabloids went wild with reports of the “chaos” from the storm.
Here are some images of royal wedding guests fighting against the elements.