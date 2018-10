Naomi Campbell. Photo: Gareth Fuller/Getty Images

If there’s one thing celebrities love, it’s a royal wedding. Case in point: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s May nuptials, which counted George and Amal Clooney, Serena Williams, Oprah Winfrey, and of course, the cast of Suits on its guest list. So it should come as no surprise that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Friday royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, was an equally star-studded affair. Here’s a look at all of the celebrities who attended the ceremony.

Actress Liv Tyler.

Liv Tyler and Dave Gardner. Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Naomi Campbell. Photo: Matt Crossick/Getty Images

Actress Demi Moore.

Demi Moore and Eric Buterbaugh. Photo: Gareth Fuller/Getty Images

Singer James Blunt.

James Blunt and Sofia Wellesley. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

Singer Robbie Williams and Ayda Field.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

Singer Ellie Goulding.

Ellie Goulding. Photo: Matt Crossick/Getty Images

Model Cara Delevingne.

Cara Delevingne. Photo: Gareth Fuller/Getty Images