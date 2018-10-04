Two of Your Favorite Instagram Brands Collaborated on a Shoe Line

Photo: Courtesy of Reformation

If a shoe caught your eye on Instagram this year, it was likely by Bulgarian label, By Far. The brand caught our eye last year with their low-heeled, very stylish shoes, and they’re now a favorite for fashion editors and influencers alike. In the ultimate marriage of scene-y social media-friendly labels, By Far is teaming up with Reformation for a limited shoe collection.

Launching today, the collaboration includes six styles including a few of By Far’s signature boots and slingbacks in exclusive colorways. The shoes fall in line with Reformation’s sustainability efforts, as each is made out of existing dead stock leather. Prices start at $415 and go up to $530. Still on the hunt for an everyday winter boot? Try the lace-up Mayes. And if you’re not fully ready to commit to cold weather, the Maria mules are great for this time of year.

Scroll below to see all of the styles from the collaboration, and shop them before they sell out.

