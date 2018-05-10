Republicans Are Suggesting Brett Kavanaugh Sue His Accusers

Brett Kavanaugh being confirmed to the Supreme Court. Photo: Supreme Court of the United States/Getty Images

For many Republicans, confirming Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court was a victory. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called it his proudest moment as Senator, President Trump bragged about the win on Twitter, and the hashtag #BeersForBrett lead to smug, unpleasant post filled with pictures of IPAs and coors light. Senator Lindsey Graham even posted this picture:

I’m not tired of winning….....Victory! pic.twitter.com/ZAhmFVh9LH — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 6, 2018

While unpleasant, these are all pretty standard behaviors for victors. What’s less standard, and seems to be vindictive, is the call from lawyers across multiple conservative outlets for Brett Kavanaugh to sue his accusers for libel. One such lawyer wrote that Kavanaugh should sue Ford and the Washington Post for $20 million each.

Another lawyer, L. Lin Wood, told Fox News that he believes Kavanaugh should sue not only Christine Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez, and Julie Swetnick, but also news outlets who published the allegations.

“The message should be sent. People knows there needs to be accountability,” said Wood. “I think he has actionable cases [for libel]. I would recommend to him that they have merit.”

The statement echoes the president’s own comments about Kavanaugh’s accusers. On Saturday night, he told Fox News that those who made up “fabrications” should be penalized.

“I think that they should be held liable. You can’t go around and whether it’s making up stories or making false statements about such an important position, you can’t do that,” Trump said to Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro. “You can destroy somebody’s life.”

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has not commented on any potential litigation against the women who accused him of sexual assault and misconduct, and the news outlets who published their stories.