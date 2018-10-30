Right Wing Troll Used His Mom’s Phone to Spread Mueller Sexual Harassment Hoax

Special counsel Robert Mueller. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Jacob Wohl, a right wing conspiracy theorist and excessive tweeter, is at the center of a scandal involving his mother, the FBI, and attempting to pay women to make fake allegations of sexual harassment. Over the past few weeks, reporters were contacted by a woman who claimed she was offered money to make sexual harassment allegations against Special counsel Robert Mueller, the man investigating collusion between Donald Trump and Russia during the 2016 presidential elections. Mueller was informed, and he asked the FBI to investigate.

NBC News reports that Jack Burkman, a Republican lobbyist and media personality, began talking about the allegations at the same time reporters were being tipped off about the scheme. Burkman tweeted on Tuesday that he will “reveal the first victim” of Mueller on November 1.

Some sad news. On Thursday, November 1, at the Rosslyn

Holiday Inn at noon, we will reveal the first of Special Counsel Robert

Mueller's sex assault victims. I applaud the courage and dignity and

grace and strength of my client. pic.twitter.com/wZVQeHD45r — Jack Burkman (@Jack_Burkman) October 30, 2018

Multiple reporters contacted by the woman, who said she worked at the same law firm as Mueller during the 1970s, identified Jacob Wohl and the company Surefire Intelligence, as being involved. One reporter named Ed Krassenstein, who works for the Hill Reporter, told NBC News that Burkman mentioned Jacob Wohl during the course of his reporting.

When contacted by NBC News about the woman and her claim that she was offered money to lie about sexual misconduct, Wohl denied all involvement. “I don’t have any involvement in any investigations of any kind. I’m not quite that cool,” he wrote to an NBC reporter via Twitter DM.

But on his page, he posted a story bearing the headline: “EXCLUSIVE DOCUMENTS: Special Counsel and Former FBI Director Robert Mueller Accused of Rape By ‘Very Credible Witness.” He also tweeted that the mainstream media was “scrambling” to discredit him.

EXCLUSIVE DOCUMENTS: Special Counsel and Former FBI Director Robert Mueller Accused of Rape By 'Very Credible Witness ' https://t.co/n4brvtkWsn — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) October 30, 2018

Very credible allegations are set to be made against Robert Mueller — The MSM is scrambling! They're accusing me of offering to pay accusers with ZERO PROOF and ZERO EVIDENCE! — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) October 30, 2018

But here’s the thing: the “exclusive” documents that Wohl was tweeting about had the words “International Private Intelligence” at the top of each page. That’s the slogan of Surefire Intelligence. And when NBC News called Surefire’s main phone number, they reported that it went straight to voicemail – straight to Wohl’s mother’s voicemail. The domain of the website was also registered to someone using the email jacob.wohl@nexmanagement.com.

Of the thousands of posts on Jacob Wohl, nothing tops this single paragraph in the NBC report. Oh, to be a fly on the wall in the Wohl household tonight. pic.twitter.com/9mJqgqtJGa — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) October 30, 2018

In addition to using his mother’s phone number, the company connected to Wohl also had a ton of fake employees. LinkedIn pages for people saying they worked at the company included profile photos of supermodel Bar Refaeli and actor Christoph Waltz.