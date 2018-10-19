Rihanna Is Now a Beauty Vlogger

Rihanna. Photo: Caroline McCredie/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Rihanna: the pope, the only good boss, and as of this week, a beauty vlogger! On Tuesday, the singer–beauty-mogul–icon debuted her first-ever tutorial video for the series Tutorial Tuesdays with Rihanna, where every week, Rih will show you how to do your makeup.

“Well hello,” Rihanna says to the camera in her first vlog, during which she does her vibrant lilac #CHILLOWT look — “really icy and celebratory and ready for the holidays,” she describes it. Starting with her eyes, Rihanna uses products from Fenty Beauty’s new holiday collection: the Killawatt Foil Palette, which she puts on eyes, and on her cheeks, collarbone, and ears; and the Snow Nights lipstick set.

“I call it a holiday look because it can go into either a Christmas look, it can go into a winter look,” she said, adding, “it’s also really sparkly and beautiful.”

Tuesdays are quickly turning into a blessed day.