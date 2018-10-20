Exclusive: Watch Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fall Campaign Video

Rihanna. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty

In September, Rihanna ended New York Fashion Week on a high note (get it?) when she showed her fall 2018 Savage X Fenty lingerie line inside a custom-built greenhouse space at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

The show featured models of all shapes and sizes toting everything from pasties to heart-shaped whips. This included Gigi and Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls, Paloma Elsesser, Duckie Thot, and Slick Woods, who was nine months pregnant at the time and actually went into labor following the show. Other models danced around in their underwear to choreography by Parris Goebel, who also did the movement for Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” music video.

Since launching this spring, Savage X Fenty has worked to offer sizes ranging from 32A–44DD in bras and XS–3X in undies and sleepwear. After being unable to find the right color nude underwear to wear under her “naked dress” in 2014, Rihanna also wanted to offer her own full range of nudes — plus colors like “Pink AF” and a melodramatic purple.

“It was important to me to push the boundaries, but also create a line that women can see themselves in,” Rihanna said of the Savage X Fenty line back in May. “I want to make people look and feel good, and have fun playing around with different styles.”

If you missed the Savage X Fenty show, don’t worry — you can watch an equally inspiring, cool and sensual, deeply Bad Gal fall 2018 campaign video directed by Philippa Price and styled by Savannah Baker, below.