Rihanna. Photo: Caroline McCredie/Getty Images

In the famous words of Jay-Z from just this year: “You need me, I don’t need you.” Us Weekly is now reporting that Maroon 5 was never the NFL’s first choice to play the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show, saying that it was in fact Rihanna who received their request, rolled her eyes so far back her head spun, and told them to kick rocks. “The NFL and Fox really wanted Rihanna to be next year’s performer in Atlanta,” according to a source. “They offered it to her, but she said no because of the kneeling controversy. She doesn’t agree with the NFL’s stance. She supports Colin Kaepernick.”

What’s that you say? Robyn Rihanna Fenty — black mogul, black beauty, and black woman who once said her favorite thing about visiting the White House during Obama’s presidency was her president being black — would not take NFL money while they continue to deny Kaepernick for protesting systemic racism? We are stunned. Stunned! As Us points out, Kaepernick once publicly crushed on Rihanna, like the rest of humanity, and now life has come full circle, because it sounds like Rihanna admires his heroics. Meanwhile, Maroon 5 are said to have “gleefully” accepted the offer and Cardi B is still in talks for a guest spot.