This Favorite ‘Natural’ Concealer Now Comes in 8 Darker Shades

When you think about natural beauty, you probably picture a big jar of coconut oil or those DIY sugar scrubs you used to make for sleepover parties. If you want to expand your horizons beyond brown sugar and your kitchen, there’s RMS Beauty. The much-loved “natural” makeup company, founded by Gisele Bündchen’s favorite makeup artist Rose-Marie Swift, is known for its great, coconut oil-based beauty products. Now, RMS has expanded the shades of their “Un” Cover-up line.

The “Un” Cover-up product is a natural-looking (hence the name) foundation-meets-concealer that has five-star reviews across Amazon, Sephora, and every other beauty site. It is completely natural and doesn’t contain any water. If you’re thinking, “Wait, isn’t water … good for me?,” you are both correct and incorrect: Water is great, but water can sometimes dilute cosmetics, causing you to pile on a lot more product to get the results and coverage you want. These are highly concentrated, so you should be able to build better coverage more effectively. It’s formulated to “melt” seamlessly into your skin and help blur imperfections. It incorporates some key skin-care principles by using coconut oil and cocoa-seed butter to supposedly help nourish and protect skin while you wear it.

This particular product also uses natural minerals for color instead of synthetic dyes. Supposedly, natural minerals do a better job of adjusting on their own to match skin tone when applied. The new color additions serve darker skin tones, and while it isn’t 40 shades, the range now rounds out at 16. Natural beauty products have certainly come a long way, and it’s exciting to see RMS Beauty double their shade offerings for this product.

