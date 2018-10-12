Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images

Over 850 people were invited to Friday’s royal wedding of Princess Eugenie to her longtime boyfriend Jack Brooksbank. Hundreds of people showed up, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, who held hands, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who also held hands, and Cara Delevingne, who wore a top hat. Two royals were notably absent though — the elusive Prince Louis, and Prince Charle’s wife, Duchess Camilla, who spent the morning 530 miles away, apprehensively petting this stuffed deer.

The taxidermy wasn’t the sole focus of her visit. Camilla visited the deer at a school in the small village of Aberdeenshire, which she had promised to come see before today’s wedding was scheduled. The school has only 9 pupils, who showed Camilla around their classrooms.

They also showed her this taxidermied deer which, much like the monarchy, looks like it’s still alive, but is merely a lifeless shell of its former self. AYOOO.