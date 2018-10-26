40 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Apple to Sleepy Jones

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.
We’re in a bit of an in-between stage right now — it’s not quite the holiday season, but it’s not not the holiday season. Lots of retailers are putting up some good deals to get us in the mood, though: There’s a sale-on-sale going on at Outnet, scads of Uniqlo goodies, even an RCA flat-screen for $130 at Walmart. All those, plus Rio’s favorite cleanser, a bunch of Madewell jeans, and some nice shoe deals from Nordstrom Rack.
Andy Spade’s widely adored Sleepy Jones is a favorite of comfortably cool types, and the red-and-navy combo has become something of a signature for the brand.
It’s not quite ten feet long, but the six-foot lightning cable from Anker is plenty sturdy, and very cheap right now (just in white).
Who knew Timberland made backpacks? We dig the unplaceable quality and speckled material on this knapsack. It looks almost like something you’d see slung over the shoulder of a hip Japanese high schooler.
It’s a pretty well-known trick by now, but the easiest way to fake an expensive mattress is to get an expensive mattress topper. They’re practically giving away this memory-foam one from Tempur-Pedic.
JBL makes some of the internet’s favorite speakers, and if you’re not looking for something too tricked out, this GO2 is ultraportable.
Costume jewelry from the late Kenneth Jay Lane, whose earrings and bracelets could be found on princesses and Park Avenue socialites (he counted Diana Vreeland among his closest friends).
We get it — monstera leaves are everywhere and you’re over them. But a fun mind trick we like to play when we buy into a trend on its way out is to think of it as backlash to the backlash. (It totally works.)
Sound the alarm: These very flattering and lightly distressed skinny jeans are on sale.
The narrower scarf style we’ve been wanting ever since bingeing this season of Terrace House set in very cold Karuizawa.
A stellar deal on a Roomba, the first name in robot vacuums.
Ah, the weighted blanket. Carla Hall loves them (hers is by Gravity). We just started using one and it’s shockingly comforting.
White cigarette jeans from Frame, a favorite of fashion people. These would look very at home on Tonne Goodman.
This T-shirt is $6, come on.
Uniqlo’s Airism line of breathable base layers is a Strategist favorite. These leggings would be good for working out, lounging around, and even running errands.
We love wearing navy, but the problem with so much navy is that when you wear dark jeans, you look like a walking paint swatch. A crisp white hoodie would be the perfect complement to raw denim.
Our beauty writer Rio Viera-Newton updated her Google doc of insane skin-care secrets this year, and at the top of the list (her Holy Grail of cleansers) was this reformulated balm. Says Rio: “The smoother texture of this product — plus the addition of vitamin E — does truly wonderful things for my skin, leaving it soft and supple every time.”
We talked to dermatologists about the best retinol products, and this Dermalogica treatment was name-checked as a “good, happy medium” product for those with combination dry and oily skin. Everything Dermalogica is 20 percent off now at Dermstore, too, if you’re in the market.
If Emma Stone in Maniac inspired you, maybe try this mustard trench.
Slip-on sneakers that are made for everything — traveling, summer Fridays at the office, and midnight bodega runs.
The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.
Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.