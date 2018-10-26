40 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Apple to Sleepy Jones

Photo: Courtesy of the retailers

We’re in a bit of an in-between stage right now — it’s not quite the holiday season, but it’s not not the holiday season. Lots of retailers are putting up some good deals to get us in the mood, though: There’s a sale-on-sale going on at Outnet, scads of Uniqlo goodies, even an RCA flat-screen for $130 at Walmart. All those, plus Rio’s favorite cleanser, a bunch of Madewell jeans, and some nice shoe deals from Nordstrom Rack.

$11 at Everlane Everlane Cotton Pocket Tee $11 (was $16, now 31% off) A slightly long pocket T-shirt that you’ll wash and wear and get holes in before giving up. $11 at Everlane Buy

$90 at Yoox Elka Klitmølller Full-length jacket $90 (was $150, now 40% off) Danish brand Elka is famous for its minimalist rainwear — the Klitmøller is a best seller, and a nice departure from more established brands we think (it has an A.P.C. quality, no?). $90 at Yoox Buy

$130 at Walmart RCA 32” Class FHD (1080P) LED TV (RLED3221) $130 (was $200, now 35% off) Need a TV for the bedroom? These days you can get big-screen TVs for much longer than 32 inches, but it more than suffices at this price. $130 at Walmart Buy

$43 at Yoox Selected Homme Sweater $43 (was $77, now 44% off) A festive holiday sweater that won’t look too out-there when you break it out in February. $43 at Yoox Buy

$95 at Yoox Timberland Backpack $95 (was $190, now 50% off) Who knew Timberland made backpacks? We dig the unplaceable quality and speckled material on this knapsack. It looks almost like something you’d see slung over the shoulder of a hip Japanese high schooler. $95 at Yoox Buy

From $168 at Macy’s Tempur-Pedic Adaptive Comfort 3” Memory Foam Toppers $168 (was $600, now 72% off) It’s a pretty well-known trick by now, but the easiest way to fake an expensive mattress is to get an expensive mattress topper. They’re practically giving away this memory-foam one from Tempur-Pedic. From $168 at Macy’s Buy

$14 at The Outnet Rachel Jackson Gold-Tone Earrings $14 (was $55, now 75% off) A sale-on-sale — a bunch of things from Outnet’s mid-season sale are an extra 50 percent off the sale price, like these extremely tasteful earrings. $14 at The Outnet Buy

$35 at Macy’s JBL GO2 Speaker $35 (was $40, now 13% off) JBL makes some of the internet’s favorite speakers, and if you’re not looking for something too tricked out, this GO2 is ultraportable. $35 at Macy’s Buy

$50 at The Outnet Kenneth Jay Lane Burnished Gold-Tone Crystal Cuff $50 (was $125, now 60% off) Costume jewelry from the late Kenneth Jay Lane, whose earrings and bracelets could be found on princesses and Park Avenue socialites (he counted Diana Vreeland among his closest friends). $50 at The Outnet Buy

$15 for 3 at Urban Outfitters Monstera Leaf Faux Plant $15 (was $18, now 17% off) We get it — monstera leaves are everywhere and you’re over them. But a fun mind trick we like to play when we buy into a trend on its way out is to think of it as backlash to the backlash. (It totally works.) $15 for 3 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$90 at Nordstrom Madewell 9-Inch Destructed Hem High Waist Skinny Jeans $90 (was $135, now 33% off) Sound the alarm: These very flattering and lightly distressed skinny jeans are on sale. $90 at Nordstrom Buy

$430 at Walmart Apple iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular 16GB Gold $430 (was $629, now 32% off) There are some funnily good deals to be had on electronics at Walmart. You can get an older edition iPad Air 2 (it came out a few years back) for two hundred bucks off. $430 at Walmart Buy

$31 at Yoox Timberland Scarf $31 (was $61, now 49% off) The narrower scarf style we’ve been wanting ever since bingeing this season of Terrace House set in very cold Karuizawa. $31 at Yoox Buy

$50 at Nordstrom Nordstrom Classic Ex-Boyfriend Chambray Shirt $50 (was $72, now 31% off) For what it’s worth, three people in the New York office were wearing chambray shirts yesterday — it’s the perfect time of year. $50 at Nordstrom Buy

$70 at Uniqlo Uniqlo Men’s U Pocketable Fishtail Parka $70 (was $100, now 30% off) When else are you going to get a Christophe Lemaire–designed parka for this cheap? $70 at Uniqlo Buy

$15 at Uniqlo Uniqlo Men’s Dry Stretch Sweatpants $15 (was $20, now 25% off) Actually flattering sweatpants! The cuff at the ankle is a wee bit wide for our taste, but if you let the pants sag a little bit, it’s less obvious. $15 at Uniqlo Buy

$90 at Nordstrom Madewell Classic Distressed Straight Leg Jeans $90 (was $125, now 28% off) More culty Madewell jeans, this time with an on-trend straight leg, that are very Kristen Stewart. $90 at Nordstrom Buy

$90 at Nordstrom Madewell 10-Inch High Waist Skinny Jeans $90 (was $128, now 30% off) These are more Kristen Stewart in Adventureland. $90 at Nordstrom Buy

$20 at Uniqlo Uniqlo Men’s U Long Sleeve Sweatshirt $20 (was $30, now 33% off) The perfect loungy sweatshirt. You almost want to cross your eyes and find the Magic Eye 3-D shark in it. $20 at Uniqlo Buy

$30 at Uniqlo Uniqlo Men’s U Extra Fine Merino Turtleneck Long Sleeve Sweater $30 (was $40, now 25% off) If you’re still wondering whether the men’s turtleneck is back, stop worrying about it and buy one. (It is.) $30 at Uniqlo Buy

$30 at Uniqlo Uniqlo Men’s U Extra Fine Merino Crewneck Long Sleeve Sweater $30 (was $40, now 25% off) If you’re not roll-neck-forward, this crewneck sweater’s also very handsome. $30 at Uniqlo Buy

$15 at Uniqlo Uniqlo Women’s Airism Leggings $15 (was $20, now 25% off) Uniqlo’s Airism line of breathable base layers is a Strategist favorite. These leggings would be good for working out, lounging around, and even running errands. $15 at Uniqlo Buy

$34 at Everlane Everlane Classic French Terry Square Hoodie $34 (was $48, now 29% off) We love wearing navy, but the problem with so much navy is that when you wear dark jeans, you look like a walking paint swatch. A crisp white hoodie would be the perfect complement to raw denim. $34 at Everlane Buy

$15 at Uniqlo Uniqlo Women’s Dry Ex Ultra Stretch Ankle Length Pants $15 (was $20, now 25% off) Thanksgiving is on its way, which also means pull-up pants season. $15 at Uniqlo Buy

$27 at Nordstrom Crewcuts by J.Crew Metallic Mini Backpack $27 (was $45, now 40% off) This gold backpack is for kids (allegedly), but we can think of a few Instagram types who’d go nuts for it. $27 at Nordstrom Buy

$15 at Amazon Banila Co New Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm Original for Normal Skin $15 (was $19, now 21% off) Our beauty writer Rio Viera-Newton updated her Google doc of insane skin-care secrets this year, and at the top of the list (her Holy Grail of cleansers) was this reformulated balm. Says Rio: “The smoother texture of this product — plus the addition of vitamin E — does truly wonderful things for my skin, leaving it soft and supple every time.” $15 at Amazon Buy

$71 at Dermstore Dermalogica Overnight Retinol Repair $71 (was $89, now 20% off) We talked to dermatologists about the best retinol products, and this Dermalogica treatment was name-checked as a “good, happy medium” product for those with combination dry and oily skin. Everything Dermalogica is 20 percent off now at Dermstore, too, if you’re in the market. $71 at Dermstore Buy

$50 at Uniqlo Uniqlo Women’s Cashmere Turtleneck Tunic (Inès de la Fressange) $50 (was $90, now 44% off) The Yves Klein blue on this turtleneck, coupled with the contrast band at the collar, is quite jolie. $50 at Uniqlo Buy

$35 at Nordstrom Rack Steve Madden Zeena Slip-On Sneakers $35 (was $60, now 42% off) Slip-on sneakers that are made for everything — traveling, summer Fridays at the office, and midnight bodega runs. $35 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$100 at Nordstrom Rack Blondo Valli Waterproof Bootie $100 (was $150, now 33% off) Look us in the eye and tell us that these booties don’t look three times the price they are! $100 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$91 at Nordstrom J.Crew Collection Long Cardigan in Double Knit Lurex $91 (was $128, now 29% off) A very nice Christmas present that says, “I don’t care if you get dressed up, I just want you to be happy.” $91 at Nordstrom Buy

$160 at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet $160 (was $200, now 20% off) Another good one as you’re doing your early holiday shopping: a teeny-tiny babysitter. $160 at Amazon Buy

$20 at Uniqlo Uniqlo Women’s Wool Blend Long Sleeve Pullover $20 (was $30, now 33% off) There’s something very appealing about the form of this shirt (sweater?): the slouchy body, the mock-neck collar, the drapey hem. It’s good. $20 at Uniqlo Buy

