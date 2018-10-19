42 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Eastpak to Natori

Photo: Courtesy of the retailers

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

We thought that Columbus Day was going to be the last big sales moment in October, but, boy, were we wrong. There are a bunch of great deals to be had right now: Everlane just replenished its selection of sale items, Bandier is having a 20 percent off Friends & Family sale (which applies on top of already discounted things), plus Nordstrom Rack has a bunch of great loungewear we want to wear through January. All that, plus our favorite bath tray, Susan Kelechi Watson’s tote bag, and Fitbits that are hardly ever this cheap.

$167 at Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Hazel Mules $167 (was $278, now 40% off) A sleek pair of black leather mules you could clomp-clomp in with socks or tights in brisk weather. $167 at Diane von Furstenberg Buy

$26 at Macy’s Joseph Joseph Salad Bowl with Servers $26 (was $42, now 38% off) A little salad bowl from English design company Joseph Joseph that looks like it belongs at MoMA. $26 at Macy’s Buy with code: THANKS

$48 at Everlane Everlane Relaxed Soft Cotton Shirt $48 (was $68, now 29% off) The blue on this flattering cotton shirt isn’t a solid but a superthin micro stripe. $48 at Everlane Buy

$48 at Everlane Everlane Relaxed Soft Cotton Shirt $48 (was $68, now 29% off) The cotton fabric on this white shirt has an almost sheer quality to it that makes it extra amenable to fall layering. $48 at Everlane Buy

$30 at Nordstrom Rack Alternative Eco Sweatpants $30 (was $58, now 48% off) Still looking for a good pair of slim sweatpants for lounging? We love the stuff from ecoconscious brand Alternative. $30 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$42 at Nordstrom Madewell Cottontail Camo Sweatpants $42 (was $70, now 40% off) And if you’re looking for something a bit splashier, these would be fun with a simple T-shirt. $42 at Nordstrom Buy

$105 at Zappos The North Face Nuptse Vest $105 (was $149, now 30% off) North Face makes a great puffy vest for layering under your favorite wool coats (in the event that you’re not looking to go full gorp). $105 at Zappos Buy

$89 at Nordstrom Madewell Denim Kimono Chore Jacket $89 (was $148, now 40% off) We wouldn’t tie up all the strings on this kimono jacket, but keeping it in the office as an extra layering piece is a stellar idea. $89 at Nordstrom Buy

$105 at Zappos Clarks Addiy Terri $105 (was $130, now 19% off) As far as comfortable shoes go, few things touch the orthopedic credibility of Clarks. We like the actual look of these Terris (though we might want to cut off that little leather tassel once we get them). $105 at Zappos Buy

$78 at Nordstrom J.Crew Penny Cross Strap Sandal $78 (was $158, now 51% off) A pair of medium-height shoes that you could wear to brunch, to work, to a party and look totally at ease. $78 at Nordstrom Buy

$113 at Zappos The North Face Oso Hoodie $113 (was $140, now 19% off) We love how tailored this North Face hoodie is — it almost doesn’t look like North Face at all. $113 at Zappos Buy

$160 at Zappos The North Face Thermoball Full Zip Jacket $160 (was $199, now 20% off) Another good layering piece for any winter travels you might have coming up (notice the flattering diagonal quilts along the torso). $160 at Zappos Buy

$8 at Urban Outfitters Potted Faux 3” Cactus $8 (was $10, now 20% off) We love a cactus, but sometimes even they’re too high-maintenance. Best to go with a faux version. $8 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$28 at Nordstrom Murchison-Hume Clean Starter Kit $28 (was $42, now 33% off) We love the smell of Murchison-Hume (see here) and would have the freshest house with this clean starter kit featuring four products: Counter Safe All-Purpose Surface Cleaner, Boys’ Bathroom Cleaner, Heirloom Dish Soap, and Premium Glass Cleaner. $28 at Nordstrom Buy

$71 at Matches Fashion Diane von Furstenberg Cubic Print Striped Silk Scarf $71 (was $178, now 60% off) Just the sweetest thing tied around a glum handbag. $71 at Matches Fashion Buy

$40 at Nordstrom Rack Madewell Textured Cardigan $40 (was $70, now 43% off) Another contender for “the sweater I keep at my desk when the office thermostat is set to kill me.” $40 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

Photo: Luke Pidgeon Photographic/Luke Pidgeon 20017 $129 at Dermstore T3 SinglePass Curl 1.25” Curling Iron $129 (was $160, now 19% off) A very striking-looking curling iron from California-based luxury hair-tool brand T3. $129 at Dermstore Buy

$50 at Nordstrom Rack Madewell Cozy Short Walker Cardigan $50 (was $98, now 49% off) This cozy cardigan is the one you would wanna keep in the closet for weekends when you don’t plan to leave the apartment. $50 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$30 at Nordstrom Rack Report Slicker Chelsea Rain Bootie $30 (was $40, now 25% off) Our favorite rain boots right now are Chelsea ones (no muss, no fuss!), and we just love the pointed toe and matte look on this pair. $30 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$34 at Everlane Everlane Classic French Terry Square Hoodie $34 (was $48, now 29% off) We like how Everlane does slightly turned-up versions of the basics — this is a hoodie, but, like, a sophisticated hoodie. $34 at Everlane Buy

$50 at Saks Off Fifth Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star Stainless Steel Chef Knife $50 (was $112, now 55% off) A seven-inch chef knife from German brand Henckels for a fraction of its original price. $50 at Saks Off Fifth Buy

$24 at Nordstrom Friend Assembly Medium Keith Face Planter $24 (was $36, now 33% off) The funniest little planter (we look at the mustache and laugh) that you could store pencils and pens in, too. $24 at Nordstrom Buy

$91 at Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Continental Wallet $91 (was $228, now 60% off) A long wallet that’s almost like a party dress — the wide stripes with just a bit of sheen add a festive touch $91 at Diane von Furstenberg Buy

$53 at Everlane Everlane Soft Cotton Popover Shirt $53 (was $75, now 29% off) The band collar on this cotton shirt gives it just a bit of an unexpected silhouette. $53 at Everlane Buy

$44 at Bandier Bandier Lilybod Loulou Legging $44 (was $69, now 36% off) Bandier is having a big Friends & Family sale on its site right now (everything’s an additional 20 percent off in your cart), including on these interesting-looking leggings. $44 at Bandier Buy

$74 at Bandier Bandier Splits59 Brooks Tight $74 (was $105, now 30% off) Here’s another pair of workout tights that are all-black save for a few bands of color at the ankle. $74 at Bandier Buy

$15 at Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Faux Hide Black + White Bath Mat $15 (was $29, now 48% off) Why get real animal skin when you can get an adorable faux hide bath mat? $15 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$40 at Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Reversible Faux Leather Tote Bag $40 (was $59, now 32% off) A super work bag that’s reversible and also celebrity-endorsed. Susan Kelechi Watson of This Is Us ﻿owns this and says she got it after seeing it on a friend: “It was a fly bag! I asked her about it, expecting it to be some $300 thing, and when she told me she got it at Urban Outfitters, I was like, “Oh, whaaat Urban Outfitters?” So for my birthday that year, I asked my mom to get it for me, and I now get so many compliments on that bag. I’ve had it for so many years, and I still get compliments.” $40 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$89 at Need Supply Citizens Of Humanity Gia Pintuck in Lanzy $89 (was $278, now 68% off) We are very into these jeans: The azure shade of the blue, the crop at the ankle, the straight and slightly baggy legs, plus a high waist. $89 at Need Supply Buy with code: 20FORYOU

$35 at Bandier Bandier Joah Brown Constant Tank $35 (was $55, now 36% off) A blank tank top you could sweat in without worry at your next spin session. $35 at Bandier Buy

$34 at Nordstrom Nordstrom at Home Cuddle Up Faux Fur Pillow $34 (was $69, now 51% off) Put this pillow on your couch and bam: instant décor zhuzh. $34 at Nordstrom Buy

