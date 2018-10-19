42 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Eastpak to Natori

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.
We thought that Columbus Day was going to be the last big sales moment in October, but, boy, were we wrong. There are a bunch of great deals to be had right now: Everlane just replenished its selection of sale items, Bandier is having a 20 percent off Friends & Family sale (which applies on top of already discounted things), plus Nordstrom Rack has a bunch of great loungewear we want to wear through January. All that, plus our favorite bath tray, Susan Kelechi Watson’s tote bag, and Fitbits that are hardly ever this cheap.
Writer Verena von Pfetten adores this bathtub tray for reading, watching shows, and enjoying a glass of wine in the tub — now it’s on clearance for $10 off.
These cat-eye glasses are very Linda Rodin.
A slim commuter backpack with a laptop sleeve from Eastpak — the backpack line of hypebeasts.
The ever culty Everlane boyfriend jeans in black are now 20 bucks off.
If you haven’t gotten on the fitness-activity-tracker train yet, now would be a good time — these Fitbits haven’t been this cheap for a while.
Still looking for a good pair of slim sweatpants for lounging? We love the stuff from ecoconscious brand Alternative.
And if you’re looking for something a bit splashier, these would be fun with a simple T-shirt.
As far as comfortable shoes go, few things touch the orthopedic credibility of Clarks. We like the actual look of these Terris (though we might want to cut off that little leather tassel once we get them).
Have you heard? It’s all about the boxy but cropped jean jacket. This one’s got some nice yarn-dyed fabric, too.
We love the smell of Murchison-Hume (see here) and would have the freshest house with this clean starter kit featuring four products: Counter Safe All-Purpose Surface Cleaner, Boys’ Bathroom Cleaner, Heirloom Dish Soap, and Premium Glass Cleaner.
A very striking-looking curling iron from California-based luxury hair-tool brand T3.
Our favorite rain boots right now are Chelsea ones (no muss, no fuss!), and we just love the pointed toe and matte look on this pair.
Get your extremely charming and menswear-inspired pj’s on sale here!
A seven-inch chef knife from German brand Henckels for a fraction of its original price.
The funniest little planter (we look at the mustache and laugh) that you could store pencils and pens in, too.
Bandier is having a big Friends & Family sale on its site right now (everything’s an additional 20 percent off in your cart), including on these interesting-looking leggings.
Here’s another pair of workout tights that are all-black save for a few bands of color at the ankle.
A super work bag that’s reversible and also celebrity-endorsed. Susan Kelechi Watson of This Is Us owns this and says she got it after seeing it on a friend: “It was a fly bag! I asked her about it, expecting it to be some $300 thing, and when she told me she got it at Urban Outfitters, I was like, “Oh, whaaat Urban Outfitters?” So for my birthday that year, I asked my mom to get it for me, and I now get so many compliments on that bag. I’ve had it for so many years, and I still get compliments.”
So ugly, so comfy, and now so on sale.
We are very into these jeans: The azure shade of the blue, the crop at the ankle, the straight and slightly baggy legs, plus a high waist.
A blank tank top you could sweat in without worry at your next spin session.
The softest-looking robe in the prettiest shade of brown-pink. Would make a terrific holiday gift for mom.
We all need a good winter boot, but nobody makes sturdy seasonal footwear like Frye. Just be sure to treat the leather.
Put this pillow on your couch and bam: instant décor zhuzh.
