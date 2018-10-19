friday sales

42 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Eastpak to Natori

By
You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They'll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don't have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don't yet know you need.

We thought that Columbus Day was going to be the last big sales moment in October, but, boy, were we wrong. There are a bunch of great deals to be had right now: Everlane just replenished its selection of sale items, Bandier is having a 20 percent off Friends & Family sale (which applies on top of already discounted things), plus Nordstrom Rack has a bunch of great loungewear we want to wear through January. All that, plus our favorite bath tray, Susan Kelechi Watson’s tote bag, and Fitbits that are hardly ever this cheap.

Diane von Furstenberg Hazel Mules
Diane von Furstenberg Hazel Mules
$167 at Diane von Furstenberg
$167 (was $278, now 40% off)

A sleek pair of black leather mules you could clomp-clomp in with socks or tights in brisk weather.

$167 at Diane von Furstenberg
Buy
Teak Bathtub Caddy
Teak Bathtub Caddy
$30 at Bed Bath & Beyond
$30 (was $40, now 25% off)

Writer Verena von Pfetten adores this bathtub tray for reading, watching shows, and enjoying a glass of wine in the tub — now it’s on clearance for $10 off.

$30 at Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy
Le Specs The Last Lolita cat-eye sunglasses
Le Specs The Last Lolita cat-eye sunglasses
$59 at Matches Fashion
$59 (was $119, now 50% off)

These cat-eye glasses are very Linda Rodin.

$59 at Matches Fashion
Buy
Joseph Joseph Salad Bowl with Servers
Joseph Joseph Salad Bowl with Servers
$26 at Macy’s
$26 (was $42, now 38% off)

A little salad bowl from English design company Joseph Joseph that looks like it belongs at MoMA.

$26 at Macy’s
Buy
with code: THANKS
Eastpak Backpack
Eastpak Backpack
$33 at Yoox
$33 (was $44, now 25% off)

A slim commuter backpack with a laptop sleeve from Eastpak — the backpack line of hypebeasts.

$33 at Yoox
Buy
Everlane Modern Boyfriend Jean
Everlane Modern Boyfriend Jean
$48 at Everlane
$48 (was $68, now 29% off)

The ever culty Everlane boyfriend jeans in black are now 20 bucks off.

$48 at Everlane
Buy
Everlane Relaxed Soft Cotton Shirt
Everlane Relaxed Soft Cotton Shirt
$48 at Everlane
$48 (was $68, now 29% off)

The blue on this flattering cotton shirt isn’t a solid but a superthin micro stripe.

$48 at Everlane
Buy
Everlane Square Jean Shirt
Everlane Square Jean Shirt
$46 at Everlane
$46 (was $65, now 29% off)

A work, weekend, day, night, wear-it-all-the-time shirt.

$46 at Everlane
Buy
Everlane Relaxed Soft Cotton Shirt
Everlane Relaxed Soft Cotton Shirt
$48 at Everlane
$48 (was $68, now 29% off)

The cotton fabric on this white shirt has an almost sheer quality to it that makes it extra amenable to fall layering.

$48 at Everlane
Buy
Fitbit Alta Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Alta Fitness Tracker
$79 at Amazon
$79 (was $130, now 39% off)

If you haven’t gotten on the fitness-activity-tracker train yet, now would be a good time — these Fitbits haven’t been this cheap for a while.

$79 at Amazon
Buy
Alternative Eco Sweatpants
Alternative Eco Sweatpants
$30 at Nordstrom Rack
$30 (was $58, now 48% off)

Still looking for a good pair of slim sweatpants for lounging? We love the stuff from ecoconscious brand Alternative.

$30 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Madewell Cottontail Camo Sweatpants
Madewell Cottontail Camo Sweatpants
$42 at Nordstrom
$42 (was $70, now 40% off)

And if you’re looking for something a bit splashier, these would be fun with a simple T-shirt.

$42 at Nordstrom
Buy
The North Face Nuptse Vest
The North Face Nuptse Vest
$105 at Zappos
$105 (was $149, now 30% off)

North Face makes a great puffy vest for layering under your favorite wool coats (in the event that you’re not looking to go full gorp).

$105 at Zappos
Buy
Madewell Denim Kimono Chore Jacket
Madewell Denim Kimono Chore Jacket
$89 at Nordstrom
$89 (was $148, now 40% off)

We wouldn’t tie up all the strings on this kimono jacket, but keeping it in the office as an extra layering piece is a stellar idea.

$89 at Nordstrom
Buy
Clarks Addiy Terri
Clarks Addiy Terri
$105 at Zappos
$105 (was $130, now 19% off)

As far as comfortable shoes go, few things touch the orthopedic credibility of Clarks. We like the actual look of these Terris (though we might want to cut off that little leather tassel once we get them).

$105 at Zappos
Buy
J.Crew Penny Cross Strap Sandal
J.Crew Penny Cross Strap Sandal
$78 at Nordstrom
$78 (was $158, now 51% off)

A pair of medium-height shoes that you could wear to brunch, to work, to a party and look totally at ease.

$78 at Nordstrom
Buy
The North Face Oso Hoodie
The North Face Oso Hoodie
$113 at Zappos
$113 (was $140, now 19% off)

We love how tailored this North Face hoodie is — it almost doesn’t look like North Face at all.

$113 at Zappos
Buy
Madewell Boxy Crop Jean Jacket
Madewell Boxy Crop Jean Jacket
$71 at Nordstrom
$71 (was $118, now 40% off)

Have you heard? It’s all about the boxy but cropped jean jacket. This one’s got some nice yarn-dyed fabric, too.

$71 at Nordstrom
Buy
The North Face Thermoball Full Zip Jacket
The North Face Thermoball Full Zip Jacket
$160 at Zappos
$160 (was $199, now 20% off)

Another good layering piece for any winter travels you might have coming up (notice the flattering diagonal quilts along the torso).

$160 at Zappos
Buy
Potted Faux 3” Cactus
Potted Faux 3” Cactus
$8 at Urban Outfitters
$8 (was $10, now 20% off)

We love a cactus, but sometimes even they’re too high-maintenance. Best to go with a faux version.

$8 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
Murchison-Hume Clean Starter Kit
Murchison-Hume Clean Starter Kit
$28 at Nordstrom
$28 (was $42, now 33% off)

We love the smell of Murchison-Hume (see here) and would have the freshest house with this clean starter kit featuring four products: Counter Safe All-Purpose Surface Cleaner, Boys’ Bathroom Cleaner, Heirloom Dish Soap, and Premium Glass Cleaner.

$28 at Nordstrom
Buy
Diane von Furstenberg Cubic Print Striped Silk Scarf
Diane von Furstenberg Cubic Print Striped Silk Scarf
$71 at Matches Fashion
$71 (was $178, now 60% off)

Just the sweetest thing tied around a glum handbag.

$71 at Matches Fashion
Buy
Madewell Textured Cardigan
Madewell Textured Cardigan
$40 at Nordstrom Rack
$40 (was $70, now 43% off)

Another contender for “the sweater I keep at my desk when the office thermostat is set to kill me.”

$40 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
T3 SinglePass Curl 1.25” Curling Iron
Photo: Luke Pidgeon Photographic/Luke Pidgeon 20017
T3 SinglePass Curl 1.25” Curling Iron
$129 at Dermstore
$129 (was $160, now 19% off)

A very striking-looking curling iron from California-based luxury hair-tool brand T3.

$129 at Dermstore
Buy
Madewell Cozy Short Walker Cardigan
Madewell Cozy Short Walker Cardigan
$50 at Nordstrom Rack
$50 (was $98, now 49% off)

This cozy cardigan is the one you would wanna keep in the closet for weekends when you don’t plan to leave the apartment.

$50 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Report Slicker Chelsea Rain Bootie
Report Slicker Chelsea Rain Bootie
$30 at Nordstrom Rack
$30 (was $40, now 25% off)

Our favorite rain boots right now are Chelsea ones (no muss, no fuss!), and we just love the pointed toe and matte look on this pair.

$30 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Everlane Classic French Terry Square Hoodie
Everlane Classic French Terry Square Hoodie
$34 at Everlane
$34 (was $48, now 29% off)

We like how Everlane does slightly turned-up versions of the basics — this is a hoodie, but, like, a sophisticated hoodie.

$34 at Everlane
Buy
Natori Classic Pajama 2-Piece Set
Natori Classic Pajama 2-Piece Set
$50 at Nordstrom Rack
$50 (was $130, now 62% off)

Get your extremely charming and menswear-inspired pj’s on sale here!

$50 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star Stainless Steel Chef Knife
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star Stainless Steel Chef Knife
$50 at Saks Off Fifth
$50 (was $112, now 55% off)

A seven-inch chef knife from German brand Henckels for a fraction of its original price.

$50 at Saks Off Fifth
Buy
Friend Assembly Medium Keith Face Planter
Friend Assembly Medium Keith Face Planter
$24 at Nordstrom
$24 (was $36, now 33% off)

The funniest little planter (we look at the mustache and laugh) that you could store pencils and pens in, too.

$24 at Nordstrom
Buy
Diane von Furstenberg Continental Wallet
Diane von Furstenberg Continental Wallet
$91 at Diane von Furstenberg
$91 (was $228, now 60% off)

A long wallet that’s almost like a party dress — the wide stripes with just a bit of sheen add a festive touch

$91 at Diane von Furstenberg
Buy
Everlane Soft Cotton Popover Shirt
Everlane Soft Cotton Popover Shirt
$53 at Everlane
$53 (was $75, now 29% off)

The band collar on this cotton shirt gives it just a bit of an unexpected silhouette.

$53 at Everlane
Buy
Bandier Lilybod Loulou Legging
Bandier Lilybod Loulou Legging
$44 at Bandier
$44 (was $69, now 36% off)

Bandier is having a big Friends & Family sale on its site right now (everything’s an additional 20 percent off in your cart), including on these interesting-looking leggings.

$44 at Bandier
Buy
Bandier Splits59 Brooks Tight
Bandier Splits59 Brooks Tight
$74 at Bandier
$74 (was $105, now 30% off)

Here’s another pair of workout tights that are all-black save for a few bands of color at the ankle.

$74 at Bandier
Buy
Urban Outfitters Faux Hide Black + White Bath Mat
Urban Outfitters Faux Hide Black + White Bath Mat
$15 at Urban Outfitters
$15 (was $29, now 48% off)

Why get real animal skin when you can get an adorable faux hide bath mat?

$15 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
Urban Outfitters Reversible Faux Leather Tote Bag
Urban Outfitters Reversible Faux Leather Tote Bag
$40 at Urban Outfitters
$40 (was $59, now 32% off)

A super work bag that’s reversible and also celebrity-endorsed. Susan Kelechi Watson of This Is Us ﻿owns this and says she got it after seeing it on a friend: “It was a fly bag! I asked her about it, expecting it to be some $300 thing, and when she told me she got it at Urban Outfitters, I was like, “Oh, whaaat Urban Outfitters?” So for my birthday that year, I asked my mom to get it for me, and I now get so many compliments on that bag. I’ve had it for so many years, and I still get compliments.”

$40 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
UGG Classic Short Leather Boot
UGG Classic Short Leather Boot
$120 at Nordstrom Rack
$120 (was $175, now 31% off)

So ugly, so comfy, and now so on sale.

$120 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Citizens Of Humanity Gia Pintuck in Lanzy
Citizens Of Humanity Gia Pintuck in Lanzy
$89 at Need Supply
$89 (was $278, now 68% off)

We are very into these jeans: The azure shade of the blue, the crop at the ankle, the straight and slightly baggy legs, plus a high waist.

$89 at Need Supply
Buy
with code: 20FORYOU
Bandier Joah Brown Constant Tank
Bandier Joah Brown Constant Tank
$35 at Bandier
$35 (was $55, now 36% off)

A blank tank top you could sweat in without worry at your next spin session.

$35 at Bandier
Buy
Natori Plush Robe
Natori Plush Robe
$45 at Nordstrom Rack
$45 (was $130, now 65% off)

The softest-looking robe in the prettiest shade of brown-pink. Would make a terrific holiday gift for mom.

$45 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Frye Vicky Engineer Leather Boot
Frye Vicky Engineer Leather Boot
$150 at Nordstrom Rack
$150 (was $348, now 57% off)

We all need a good winter boot, but nobody makes sturdy seasonal footwear like Frye. Just be sure to treat the leather.

$150 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Nordstrom at Home Cuddle Up Faux Fur Pillow
Nordstrom at Home Cuddle Up Faux Fur Pillow
$34 at Nordstrom
$34 (was $69, now 51% off)

Put this pillow on your couch and bam: instant décor zhuzh.

$34 at Nordstrom
Buy

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

42 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy