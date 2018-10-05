Our Year of Reckoning: An Exhaustive Timeline

Clockwise from top: Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer, Kevin Spacey and Louis C.K. Photo: Getty Images

Exactly one year ago, on October 5, 2017, the New York Times published its highly-anticipated investigation into Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. For years, Weinstein seemed unimpeachable: the eternal being at the top of the entertainment industry known for winning Oscars, hobnobbing with politicians, and being thanked more than God in awards speeches. But after reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey led the charge in exposing the sexual misconduct allegations that had (secretly) surrounded Weinstein for decades, not only did the titan’s empire quickly crumble — but a wave of similar allegations against other powerful men soon followed.

Thus began the post-Weinstein reckoning: Women started speaking out more and more about harassment and assault in the wake of the initial “silence breakers” (as they came to be called), and many expected that finally holding powerful people accountable for their alleged misdeeds would usher in unprecedented social change. A year later, however, many of the men exposed by #MeToo are quietly planning comebacks, and the Senate is poised to confirm a man with multiple sexual-assault allegations to the Supreme Court.

Yet, there is hope. Fueled by anger over Donald Trump’s shocking presidential win, a record number of women are running for office for the first time; Bill Cosby was recently sentenced to prison for sexual assault; people are finally reexamining the way Monica Lewinsky was treated and well as the power imbalance of her relationship with Bill Clinton; and last month, McDonald’s employees staged an historic strike to pressure management to combat sexual harassment.

Women are speaking up more than ever before. Still, it’s incredible to see just how much happened since the Weinstein story came out. Here’s a detailed catalogue of the past year in harassment.

James Tobak, Harvey Weinstein, and Kevin Spacey. Photo: Getty Images

Roy Moore, Louis C.K., and Brett Ratner. Photo: Getty Images

F e b r u a r y 2 0 1 8 : • February 4: Katie Roiphe’s Harper’s essay on the #MeToo movement is published. Roiphe had claimed beforehand that she wasn’t trying to “out” the creator of the Shitty Media Men spreadsheet in the essay. Once the essay is released, Roiphe is hit with backlash from the very people she refers to in the essay as “Twitter feminists.”

• February 8: Prosecutors in L.A. are said to be reviewing a third case against Harvey Weinstein.

• February 12: New York attorney general Eric Schneiderman files a civil rights lawsuit against the Weinstein Co.

• February 24: Garrison Keillor says his alleged misconduct was just “romantic writing.”

John Hockenberry, Don Harmon, Mario Batali. Photo: Getty Images

M a r c h 2 0 1 8 : • March 13: Decorated architect Richard Meier steps away from his firm after five women accuse him of sexual harassment. He apologizes in a statement in which he also notes that his recollections “may differ” from his accusers’.

• March 16: James Levine sues the Met Opera for firing him.

• March 18: Time’s Up calls on New York governor Andrew Cuomo to investigate New York district attorney Cyrus Vance’s alleged mishandling of a Harvey Weinstein assault case.

• March 19: Cuomo launches a review of the 2015 Harvey Weinstein case.

A p r i l 2 0 1 8 : • April 5: The Paris Review names Emily Nemens as its new editor.

• April 12: The Hollywood Reporter publishes a feature about Charlie Rose’s “desperately lonely” post-accusation life.

• April 16: The investigative teams at the New Yorker and New York Times win the Pulitzer Prize in Public Service Reporting for their sexual harassment and assault reporting.

• April 16: “Page Six” reports Matt Lauer is “testing the waters for a public comeback.”

• April 17: Former Harper’s editor James Marcus says he was fired for opposing Katie Roiphe’s #MeToo story.

• April 25: Tina Brown says she was approached to produce a show in which Charlie Rose would interview men brought down by #MeToo. She turned down the offer.

• April 26: Two former NBC News employees accuse Tom Brokaw of sexual misconduct. He denies the allegations.

• April 27: Matt Lauer breaks his silence in a statement after new allegations emerge, saying he “acted inappropriately” but that he denies allegations of abusive actions.

J u n e & J u l y 2 0 1 8 : • June 5: Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape and criminal-sex-act charges in New York court.

• July 3: London’s Metropolitan Police investigate three more assault claims against Kevin Spacey.

• July 9: Harvey Weinstein’s attorney says the former producer is still reviewing potential movie scripts.

• July 30 - Sasha Baron Cohen uses a “pedophile detector” on Roy Moore on Who Is America?

Eric Schneiderman, Brett Kavanaugh, Les Moonves. Photo: Getty Images

A u g u s t 2 0 1 8 : • August 6: Six women accuse CBS CEO Les Moonves of sexual misconduct in an investigation by the New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow. In a statement, Moonves apologizes and admits to making “mistakes” decades ago.

• August 19: The New York Times reports Asia Argento – one of the most prominent voices of the renewed MeToo movement – made a deal with her former co-star Jimmy Bennett after he accused her of sexually assaulting him when he was 17 and she was 37. Argento initially denies the allegation, and says her late partner Anthony Bourdain paid Bennett off.

• August 21: Andy Signore files a lawsuit against Defy Media for wrongful termination.

• August 22: Harvey Weinstein is hit with a lawsuit for allegedly raping German actress Emma Loman at Cannes in 2006.

• August 22: Texts and photographs emerge that appear to contradict Asia Argento’s denial, in which she admits to having a sexual encounter with the minor.

• August 26: Louis C.K. returns to stand-up with a set at New York’s iconic Comedy Cellar.

• August 27: “Page Six” reports Matt Lauer told diners at a restaurant, “I’ll be back on TV.”

• August 28: Actress Rose McGowan says the leaked Asia Argento texts came from the person she has been dating, Rain Dove.

• August 30: French actor Gérard Depardieu is accused of raping an actress and dancer. He denies the allegation.

O c t o b e r 2 0 1 8 : • October 2: President Donald Trump says it’s a “scary time” for men in America. He also mocks and imitates Christine Blasey Ford.

• October 2: Time’s Up hires Lisa Borders as its first president and CEO.

• October 4: The FBI delivers its “complete” investigation into the Brett Kavanaugh.

• October 4: Eater reports Harvey Weinstein made a reservation the previous night at Babbo, the restaurant still partly owned by Mario Batali.