Our Year of Reckoning: An Exhaustive Timeline

Exactly one year ago, on October 5, 2017, the New York Times published its highly-anticipated investigation into Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. For years, Weinstein seemed unimpeachable: the eternal being at the top of the entertainment industry known for winning Oscars, hobnobbing with politicians, and being thanked more than God in awards speeches. But after reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey led the charge in exposing the sexual misconduct allegations that had (secretly) surrounded Weinstein for decades, not only did the titan’s empire quickly crumble — but a wave of similar allegations against other powerful men soon followed.
Thus began the post-Weinstein reckoning: Women started speaking out more and more about harassment and assault in the wake of the initial “silence breakers” (as they came to be called), and many expected that finally holding powerful people accountable for their alleged misdeeds would usher in unprecedented social change. A year later, however, many of the men exposed by #MeToo are quietly planning comebacks, and the Senate is poised to confirm a man with multiple sexual-assault allegations to the Supreme Court.
Yet, there is hope. Fueled by anger over Donald Trump’s shocking presidential win, a record number of women are running for office for the first time; Bill Cosby was recently sentenced to prison for sexual assault; people are finally reexamining the way Monica Lewinsky was treated and well as the power imbalance of her relationship with Bill Clinton; and last month, McDonald’s employees staged an historic strike to pressure management to combat sexual harassment.
Women are speaking up more than ever before. Still, it’s incredible to see just how much happened since the Weinstein story came out. Here’s a detailed catalogue of the past year in harassment.
October 2017:
• October 5: The New York Times publishes its bombshell investigation into decades of sexual harassment pay-offs by Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein. The report, written by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, states that the producer had reached at least 8 secret settlements with women.
• October 5: Harvey Weinstein issues a statement denying the allegations (while also quoting Jay-Z).
• October 6: University of Southern California medical school dean Rohit Varma resigns as the Los Angeles Times is about to publish a report on harassment allegations against him.
• October 7: The Weinstein Co.places Harvey Weinstein on an “indefinite leave of absence.”
• October 8: Harvey Weinstein is fired by The Weinstein Co.
• October 8: Defy Media senior vice president Andy Signore is fired after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment. He denies the allegations.
• October 9: The Weinstein Co. announces it is changing its name.
• October 10: Ronan Farrow’s highly-anticipated Harvey Weinstein investigation is published by the New Yorker, featuring allegations by 13 women.
• October 10: The Times publishes additional allegations against Harvey Weinstein. Numerous allegations will continue to emerge over the next year.
• October 10: Hilarie Burton accuses Ben Affleck of groping her on TRL in the mid-2000s.
• October 11: Affleck apologizes to Burton on Twitter.
• October 11: Hollywood makeup artist Annamarie Tendler, wife of comedian John Mulaney, accuses Ben Affleck of groping her at a Golden Globes party in 2014.
• October 12: The NYPD announced it was opening an investigation into a 2004 sexual assault claim against Harvey Weinstein.
• October 12: Police in London announce they are investigating a sexual assault claim against Harvey Weinstein from the 1980s.
• October 12: A crowd-sourced spreadsheet, “Shitty Media Men,” composed of anonymous allegations of inappropriate behavior against various men in media, begins to circulate.
• October 12: Former Amazon Studios president Roy Price is accused of sexually harassing a female producer. He is suspended that same day.
• October 12: Actor Steven Segal is accused of sexual harassment by Inside Edition correspondent Lisa Guerrero. He has denied the allegation.
• October 13: Director Oliver Stone accused of sexually harassing two women.
• October 15: Alyssa Milano reignites the Me Too movement (first started by activist Tarana Burke) after asking people to share their experiences with harassment or assault with the hashtag #MeToo.
• October 17: Roy Price resigns from Amazon Studios.
• October 17: Bob Weinstein, brother of Harvey, is accused of sexual harassment by a TV showrunner. He denies the allegation.
• October 17: The creator of the Nickelodeon show Loud House, Chris Savino, is fired after being accused by upwards of 12 women of making unwanted sexual advances. He issues a public apology.
• October 19: Vox Media fires its editorial director and former CEO of Curbed, Lockhart Steele, following a viral Medium post accusing him of sexual misconduct.
• October 19: Nobel Prize winner and author Elie Weisel is accused of groping a 19-year-old girl at a charity event in 1989. The Elie Weisel Foundation denies the allegation.
• October 20: Several women accuse blogger and tech figure Robert Scoble of sexual harassment, assault and discrimination. He denies the allegation.
• October 21: Celebrity chef John Besh is accused of fostering a culture of sexual harassment by 25 women. He has denied the allegations.
• October 22: Director Roman Polanski is accused of molesting a 10-year-old girl in 1975. He previously pleaded guilty to unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl in 1977.
• October 22: Director James Tobak is accused of sexual harassment by 38 women in a Los Angeles Times investigation. He later issues a “profane” denial of the allegations.
• October 23: Two-hundred more women accuse James Tobak of sexual harassment.
• October 23: John Besh steps down from his Besh Restaurant Group.
• October 24: Photographer Terry Richardson, who was first accused of harassing and assaulting models in 2010, is banned from working with Condé Nast International. Valentino drops him, as well.
• October 24: Former longtime New Republic literary editor Leon Wieseltier, who was accused of “workplace harassment” on the Shitty Media Men spreadsheet, admits to “offenses” against female colleagues. A new literary journal he was set to launch the following week is shuttered.
• October 24: Artforum publisher Knight Landesman is accused of sexual misconduct in a lawsuit filed by a former employee.
• October 25: Knight Landesman resigns from Artforum.
• October 25: Robert Scoble issues an arguably bad apology.
• October 24: Former president George H.W. Bush is accused of groping actress Heather Lind at a 2014 film premiere.
• October 25: Former president George H.W. Bush apologizes to Lind.
• October 25: A second woman, Jordana Grolnick, accuses George H.W. Bush of groping her during a photo op in 2016. His spokesperson says the incidents were attempts at “humor.”
• October 26: Political journalist Mark Halperin is accused of sexual harassment by five women. Halperin denies specific allegations but apologizes for the “pain and anguish” he has caused.
• October 27: Elle cancels its January 2018 cover that was shot by Terry Richardson.
• October 27: Two more women accuse Mark Halperin of harassment.
• October 29: Actor Anthony Rapp says Kevin Spacey tried to seduce him when he was 14. Spacey says he does not recall the incident and comes out as gay in response.
• October 29: New Republic publisher Hamilton Fish V is placed on a leave of absence over allegations he behaved inappropriately toward female staffers.
• October 30: MSNBC and NBC News terminate Mark Halperin’s contract.
• October 30: Kevin Spacey’s International Emmy Founders Award is rescinded.
• October 30: Actor Jeremy Piven is accused of groping a woman on the set of Entourage. He later denies the allegation and offers to take a polygraph.
• October 31: Producers Guild of America bans Harvey Weinstein.
• October 31: Actor Andy Dick is fired from independent film Raising Buchanan after being accused of sexual misconduct on set. He denies the allegation.
• October 31: Netflix suspends House of Cards production following Kevin Spacey allegation.
• October 31: Michael Oreskes, the head of NPR’s news department, is accused of harassing three women.
November 2017:
• November 1: Additional sexual harassment and assault allegations against Kevin Spacey begin to surface.
• November 1: Former PA Anna Graham Hunter accuses Dustin Hoffman of sexually harassing her when she was 17 on the set of Death of a Salesman. He apologizes.
• November 1: Six women accuse director Brett Ratner of sexual harassment or misconduct. He denies the allegations.
• November 1: Michael Oreskes resigns from NPR. He apologizes and accepts responsibility in a statement.
• November 1: Playboy puts Brett Ratner’s Hugh Hefner biopic on hold.
• November 1: Brett Ratner “steps away” from Warner Bros. development deal.
• November 2: Past and current House of Cards employees accuse Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct.
• November 2: Writer and producer Wendy Riss Gatsiounis alleges Dustin Hoffman sexually harassed her in a 1991 meeting.
• November 2: Brett Ratner sues woman for libel over rape claim.
• November 2: Kevin Spacey is dropped by his publicist and agent.
• November 3: British police announce an investigation into assault allegations against Kevin Spacey.
• November 3: Hamilton Fish resigns from the New Republic.
• November 3: Netflix cuts ties with Kevin Spacey.
• November 4: Additional sexual harassment claims against Steven Segal begin to surface.
• November 6: The New Yorker reports that Harvey Weinstein had put an “army of spies” into place to attempt to suppress investigations by the New Yorker, New York Times, and New York magazine, in addition to using former Israeli intelligence officers to spy on his accusers.
• November 6: Actress Kristina Cohen accuses Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick of rape. He denies the allegation.
• November 7: The LAPD says it is investigating a rape claim against Ed Westwick. Police later decline to press charges, citing a lack of evidence.
• November 8: Nantucket Police investigate a Kevin Spacey sexual assault allegation.
• November 8: Amazon investigates Transparent star Jeffrey Tambor after his former assistant alleges sexual harassment. He denies the allegations.
• November 8: It is announced that Kevin Spacey will be replaced and entirely cut out of the film, All the Money in the World.
• November 9: Former Mad Men writer Kater Gordon accuses the show’s creator, Matthew Weiner, of sexual harassment.
• November 9: Another woman accuses Jeremy Piven of sexual assault. The actor offers to take a polygraph to disprove the statement. He denies the allegations.
• November 9: Celebrity hotelier André Balazs is accused of groping several women.
• November 9: Four women tell the Washington Post that Alabama senate candidate and former district attorney Roy Moore pursued them when they were teens and he was in his 30s. He denies the allegations.
• November 9: Five women accuse Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct.
• November 9: HBO cuts ties with Louis C.K.
• November 10: FX also cuts ties with Louis C.K., and his manager and publicist drop him as a client.
• November 10: Louis C.K. issues a statement confirming the stories about him “are true,” writing that he is “remorseful of [his] actions.” The word “sorry” does not appear in the statement.
• November 10: Actress Ellen Page says Brett Ratner publicly outed her when she was 18.
• November 10: Louis C.K.’s new film I Love You, Daddy is dropped by its distributor.
• November 10: In a show of solidarity, 700,000 Latina farmworkers write a letter saying they stand in support with those who have come forward to allege sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.
• November 11: Louis C.K. is dropped from the Secret Life of Pets 2.
• November 12: Actress Gal Gadot threatens to leave the Wonder Woman universe unless Brett Ratner is fired.
• November 13: Louis C.K.’s manager Dave Becky apologizes for ignoring sexual assault allegations against the comedian.
• November 14: An unnamed actress files a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein for a 2016 sexual assault.
• November 14: Another woman accuses Ed Westwick of sexual assault.
• November 15: Harvey Weinstein and The Weinstein Co. are hit with a class action lawsuit for allegedly allowing enabling his patterns of harassment and assault.
• November 15: Additional sexual misconduct allegations begin to surface against Roy Moore.
• November 16: Senator Al Franken is accused of groping radio host Leann Tweeden during a 2006 USO tour. He apologizes in a statement.
• November 16: Sylvester Stallone and his former bodyguard are accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 1986. He denies the allegations.
• November 17: Transparent co-star Trace Lysette claims Jeffrey Tambor sexually harassed her. Tambor claims he is “flawed” but “misinterpreted.”
• November 17: Girls writer and executive producer Murray Miller is accused of sexually assaulting actress Aurora Perrineau in 2012. He denies the allegation. Girls showrunners Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner initially defend him in a statement.
• November 18: Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner apologize for defending Murray Miller.
• November 19: Former model Keri Claussen Khalighi alleges Russell Simmons assaulted her while Brett Ratner was watching. Simmons says the encounter was consensual.
• November 19: Jeffrey Tambor says he is leaving Transparent. He doesn’t officially leave until February.
• November 20: Eight women accuse legendary TV journalist Charlie Rose of sexual harassment in a Washington Post investigation. Rose apologizes in a statement, in which he “accepts responsibility” for behaving “insensitively,” but adds that he does “not believe that all of these allegations are accurate.” CBS News announces it was suspending him. Production on his PBS show is halted.
• November 21: Backstreet Boy Nick Carter is accused of raping a woman in the early 2000s. He says the relationship was consensual.
• November 21: Another sexual harassment claim against Oliver Stone emerges. He denies the allegation.
• November 21: PBS formally terminates contract with Charlie Rose.
• November 22: Scotland Yard announce another investigation into a sexual assault claim against Kevin Spacey.
• November 22: Additional sexual misconduct allegations against Charlie Rose emerge.
• November 22: Russell Simmons denies the sexual-assault allegations against him in a letter to the Hollywood Reporter.
• November 22: A makeup artist alleges Jeffrey Tambor forcibly kissed her.
• November 22: Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar pleads guilty to sex abuse.
• November 25: Virgin CEO Richard Branson is accused of sexually assaulting a singer at a party on his private island in 2010. His representatives say Branson, as well as his friends and family do not remember this happening.
• November 26: Al Franken says he is “embarrassed and ashamed” but that he won’t resign from the Senate.
• November 27: Harvey Weinstein and his namesake company are hit with a lawsuit for sex trafficking.
• November 29: NBC announces it has fired Matt Lauer over sexual-harassment allegations.
• November 29: After Matt Lauer’s firing is announced, it is soon revealed he has been accused of sexually assaulting an employee during the Sochi Olympics. Variety also publishes multiple sexual-misconduct allegations against him, including the fact that he had an auto-lock button on his office door. Additional complaints against him are filed with NBC.
• November 29: Former A Prairie Home Companion host Garrison Keillor reveals he has been fired from Minnesota Public Radio over sexual misconduct allegations.
• November 30: Additional sexual misconduct allegations against Al Franken emerge.
• November 30: Matt Lauer apologizes for “the pain I have caused,” but claims that “some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized.” His apology was read aloud on Today by Savannah Guthrie. It is reported his attorneys want $30 million from NBC.
• November 30: The Senate opens an investigation into Al Franken.
December 2017:
• December 1: Fashion photographer Bruce Weber is sued for sexually assaulting a male model. He denies the allegations.
• December 1: Public-radio icon John Hockenberry, former host of “The Takeaway,” is accused of harassing female colleagues.
• December 3: Famed former Metropolitan Opera director James Levine is accused of sexual assault. The Met suspends him. He denies the allegations.
• December 4: It is announced that House of Cards will return without Kevin Spacey.
• December 4: PBS announces that Christiane Amanpour’s CNN show will air during Charlie Rose’s former timeslot.
• December 5: Another male model accuses Bruce Weber of harassment. More allegations begin to emerge, amd Weber denies the claims.
• December 6: Six women hit Harvey Weinstein, his companies, and several of his colleagues with a proposed class-action in New York court for running a “sexual enterprise.”
• December 6: The Paris Review editor Lorin Stein resigns amid an internal investigation into his behavior towards female employees and writers.
• December 6: The “silence breakers” who have spoken out against sexual harassment are named as Time’s Person of the Year.
• December 7: Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is sentenced to 60 years in prison for child porn.
• December 7: Al Franken resigns from the Senate.
• December 7: Taylor Swift receives symbolic $1 settlement that DJ David Mueller was ordered to pay after groping her at a photo op.
• December 8: Actress Kathryn Rossetter says Dustin Hoffman sexually harassed her during a 1984 Broadway production of Death of a Salesman.
• December 8: Louis C.K. buys back I Love You, Daddy from its distributor.
• December 11: Celebrity chef Mario Batali is accused of “two decades” of harassment in an Eater investigation. He apologizes, saying he takes “full responsibility” for his behavior, and steps down from his restaurant group.
• December 11: The New Yorker publishes “Cat Person,” a short story by Kristen Roupenian that goes viral for its relatable portrayal of a terrible romantic dalliance. The story sparked discussions about the difficulties of navigating uncomfortable sexual situations.
• December 12: Roy Moore loses Alabama Senate race to Democrat Doug Jones. He initially refuses to concede.
• December 12: Another model accuses Terry Richardson of sexual assault. He denies the allegation.
• December 12: Ten women accuse Spotted Pig co-owner Ken Friedman of sexual harassment.
• December 14: Dustin Hoffman is accused of sexually assaulting two women, as well as exposing himself to a minor. His attorney calls the allegations “defamatory falsehoods.”
• December 14: Mario Batali is fired from The Chew.
• December 17: A Prairie Home Companion changes its name after severing ties with Garrison Keillor. (It is now Live From Here.)
January 2018:
• January 1: Time’s Up, an initiative and legal defense fund to help fight sexual harassment and retaliation, is launched.
• January 2: Hoda Kotb is named as Matt Lauer’s replacement on Today.
• January 2: Two assault cases against Harvey Weinstein are sent to the Los Angeles district attorney.
• January 2: It is reported that the NYPD is investigating Terry Richardson for sexual assault.
• January 3: Meryl Streep says her former co-star Dustin Hoffman “overstepped” by slapping her in a scene.
• January 4: Leigh Corfman, one of Roy Moore’s accusers, sues him for defamation.
• January 5: Actress Paz de la Huerta, who previously accused Harvey Weinstein of rape, sues him for allegedly spying on her.
• January 5: FX says a workplace investigation into Louis C.K.’s behavior found no “issues, complaints or instances of misconduct.”
• January 9: Charlie Rose is officially replaced on CBS This Morning.
• January 10: Writer Moira Donegan outs herself as the creator of the “Shitty Media Men” spreadsheet after learning Katie Roiphe would be publishing her name in Harper’s, in an article about the MeToo movement going too far.
• January 11: Community creator Dan Harmon apologizes to writer Megan Ganz, who accused him of harassment. He issues his extended apology on his podcast, during which he holds himself fully accountable for his actions.
• January 13: Nearly 30 current and former male models and assistants accuse Bruce Weber and Mario Testino of sexual exploitation in a New York Times report. Both photographers deny the allegations.
• January 13: Babe.net publishes an essay in which Aziz Ansari is accused of repeatedly trying to pressure a 23-year-old photographer to have sex on a bad date. The reactions to the piece are mixed: Some criticize the reporting, others applaud the woman for coming forward.
• January 15: Aziz Ansari publicly responds to the misconduct allegation. He writes that he “took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.”
• January 17: London police announce an investigation into a third assault allegation against Kevin Spacey.
• January 17: Former Today co-host Ann Curry says sexual harassment was “pervasive” a NBC during her time there.
• January 17: Today announces it is hiring Libby Leist as its first female executive producer for the coveted 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. slots.
• January 19: Famed gymnasts deliver harrowing testimony against Larry Nassar.
• January 23: MPR releases its investigation into Garrison Keillor’s misconduct. He denies the allegations.
• January 24: Larry Nassar is sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for sex abuse. He receives an additional prison sentence in February.
• January 26: Garrison Keillor says his sexual harassment accuser “enjoyed the flirtation.”
February 2018:
• February 4: Katie Roiphe’s Harper’s essay on the #MeToo movement is published. Roiphe had claimed beforehand that she wasn’t trying to “out” the creator of the Shitty Media Men spreadsheet in the essay. Once the essay is released, Roiphe is hit with backlash from the very people she refers to in the essay as “Twitter feminists.”
• February 8: Prosecutors in L.A. are said to be reviewing a third case against Harvey Weinstein.
• February 12: New York attorney general Eric Schneiderman files a civil rights lawsuit against the Weinstein Co.
• February 24: Garrison Keillor says his alleged misconduct was just “romantic writing.”
March 2018:
• March 13: Decorated architect Richard Meier steps away from his firm after five women accuse him of sexual harassment. He apologizes in a statement in which he also notes that his recollections “may differ” from his accusers’.
• March 16: James Levine sues the Met Opera for firing him.
• March 18: Time’s Up calls on New York governor Andrew Cuomo to investigate New York district attorney Cyrus Vance’s alleged mishandling of a Harvey Weinstein assault case.
• March 19: Cuomo launches a review of the 2015 Harvey Weinstein case.
April 2018:
• April 5: The Paris Review names Emily Nemens as its new editor.
• April 12: The Hollywood Reporter publishes a feature about Charlie Rose’s “desperately lonely” post-accusation life.
• April 16: The investigative teams at the New Yorker and New York Times win the Pulitzer Prize in Public Service Reporting for their sexual harassment and assault reporting.
• April 16: “Page Six” reports Matt Lauer is “testing the waters for a public comeback.”
• April 17: Former Harper’s editor James Marcus says he was fired for opposing Katie Roiphe’s #MeToo story.
• April 25: Tina Brown says she was approached to produce a show in which Charlie Rose would interview men brought down by #MeToo. She turned down the offer.
• April 26: Two former NBC News employees accuse Tom Brokaw of sexual misconduct. He denies the allegations.
• April 27: Matt Lauer breaks his silence in a statement after new allegations emerge, saying he “acted inappropriately” but that he denies allegations of abusive actions.
May 2018:
• May 3: A follow-up investigation by the Washington Post includes new allegations against Charlie Rose by 27 women.
• May 4: Netflix confirms Jeffrey Tambor will still appear in Arrested Development season five.
• May 4: CBS and Charlie Rose are hit with a sexual harassment lawsuit by three women.
• May 7: Four women accuse New York’s Democratic attorney general Eric Schneiderman – who was prosecuting Weinstein – of sexual abuse in an investigation by the New Yorker’s Jane Mayer and Ronan Farrow. He denies the allegations, but resigns.
• May 8: The Manhattan District Attorney’s office announces it is investigating allegations against Eric Schneiderman.
• May 8: Barbara Underwood steps up to serve as acting New York Attorney General.
• May 16: Michigan State agrees to pay $500 million to more than 300 Larry Nassar victims.
• May 18: The Met Opera files a countersuit against James Levine that includes previously undisclosed allegations.
• May 21: The NYPD confirms it is investigating Mario Batali.
• May 23: Federal prosecutors in Manhattan open a criminal probe into the sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
• May 23: Jeffrey Tambor’s male Arrested Development costars, including Jason Bateman, defend the actor in a New York Times interview as actress Jessica Walters cries about his mistreatment of her.
• May 23: It is revealed that Time’s Up has helped McDonalds and Walmart employees file sexual harassment claims.
• May 25: Harvey Weinstein turns himself in on charges of sexual assault to Manhattan police. He is photographed leaving the police station in handcuffs and smiling.
June & July 2018:
• June 5: Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape and criminal-sex-act charges in New York court.
• July 3: London’s Metropolitan Police investigate three more assault claims against Kevin Spacey.
• July 9: Harvey Weinstein’s attorney says the former producer is still reviewing potential movie scripts.
• July 30 - Sasha Baron Cohen uses a “pedophile detector” on Roy Moore on Who Is America?
August 2018:
• August 6: Six women accuse CBS CEO Les Moonves of sexual misconduct in an investigation by the New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow. In a statement, Moonves apologizes and admits to making “mistakes” decades ago.
• August 19: The New York Times reports Asia Argento – one of the most prominent voices of the renewed MeToo movement – made a deal with her former co-star Jimmy Bennett after he accused her of sexually assaulting him when he was 17 and she was 37. Argento initially denies the allegation, and says her late partner Anthony Bourdain paid Bennett off.
• August 21: Andy Signore files a lawsuit against Defy Media for wrongful termination.
• August 22: Harvey Weinstein is hit with a lawsuit for allegedly raping German actress Emma Loman at Cannes in 2006.
• August 22: Texts and photographs emerge that appear to contradict Asia Argento’s denial, in which she admits to having a sexual encounter with the minor.
• August 26: Louis C.K. returns to stand-up with a set at New York’s iconic Comedy Cellar.
• August 27: “Page Six” reports Matt Lauer told diners at a restaurant, “I’ll be back on TV.”
• August 28: Actress Rose McGowan says the leaked Asia Argento texts came from the person she has been dating, Rain Dove.
• August 30: French actor Gérard Depardieu is accused of raping an actress and dancer. He denies the allegation.
September 2018:
• September 5 - Roy Moore files a $95 million lawsuit against Sasha Baron Cohen over Who Is America? pedophile segment.
• September 7: It is reported that Les Moonves sought to ruin Janet Jackson’s career after her Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction.
• September 9: Six more women accuse Les Moonves of misconduct. He denies the allegations. It is reported that Moonves will be stepping down from CBS.
• September 11: The Los Angeles district attorney declines to prosecute Nick Carter over a sexual assault allegation due to the statute of limitations expiring.
• September 12: It is announced that Jeff Fager, the longtime executive producer of 60 Minutes who was accused of promoting a culture of harassment alongside Les Moonves, is leaving CBS.
• September 12: Amazon releases a trailer for The Romanoffs, Matthew Weiner’s new anthology series.
• September 12: Harper’s publishes an essay by John Hockenberry entitled “Exile,” in which he writes that he has been “targeted” because of an “overcorrection” in society. He also describes himself as a “romantic” and calls for a “return to romance.”
• September 12: McDonald’s employees go on an historic one-day strike to pressure management to combat workplace sexual harassment.
• September 13: It is reported that Senator Dianne Feinstein has withheld a letter from the Senate Judiciary Committee in which Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is accused of sexual assault during high school.
• September 13: Larry Nassar is accused of raping and impregnating a 17-year-old student in 1992.
• September 15: Former Canadian radio host Jian Ghomeshi, who has been accused of multiple instances of sexual assault, publishes an essay in the New York Review of Books, entitled “Reflections on a Hashtag,” in which he writes of feeling sorry for himself now that the is an “outcast.”
• September 16: Christine Blasey Ford goes public with her sexual assault allegation against Brett Kavanaugh.
• September 18: Harper’s publisher Rick MacArthur defends John Hockenberry essay after backlash.
• September 18: Asia Argento says she will sue Rose McGowan over sexual assault statement. McGowan later says she regrets the statement.
• September 19: It is reported that Garrison Keillor will host two sold-out shows in Minneapolis this fall.
• September 23: Deborah Ramirez alleges that Brett Kavanaugh exposed himself to her during a dorm party at Yale.
• September 25: Bill Cosby is sentenced to up to 10 years in prison over a 2004 sexual assault of Andrea Constand.
• September 25: New York Review of Books editor Ian Buruma is terminated over Jian Ghomeshi piece.
• September 26: Attorney Michael Avenatti releases a sworn declaration of his client Julie Swetnick, in which she alleges Brett Kavanaugh was present during her high-school gang rape.
• September 27: Both Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
• September 28: A massage therapist sues Kevin Spacey for sexual battery over a 2016 incident.
• September 28: The Senate Judiciary Committee votes to send Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate. It is suggested that a FBI investigation be completed before the full Senate vote.
• September 30 - André Balazs threw a “star-studded party” to welcome himself back to New York.
• September 30: Louis C.K. performs another set at Comedy Cellar. Two women walk out.
October 2018:
• October 2: President Donald Trump says it’s a “scary time” for men in America. He also mocks and imitates Christine Blasey Ford.
• October 2: Time’s Up hires Lisa Borders as its first president and CEO.
• October 4: The FBI delivers its “complete” investigation into the Brett Kavanaugh.
• October 4: Eater reports Harvey Weinstein made a reservation the previous night at Babbo, the restaurant still partly owned by Mario Batali.