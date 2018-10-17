keeping up with the royals

Today in Meghan Markle’s Style: A Blazer by Serena Williams

Meghan Markle. Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Meghan Markle currently has one of the most enviable wardrobes on the planet, but she’s always had impeccable taste, even before she was a royal. It was once immortalized on her lifestyle site, the Tig (rest in peace), and now it’s immortalized in thousands of photos, Instagrams, and blogs devoted to what the Duchess of Sussex wears on any given day.

Meghan and Harry have kept busy on their first royal tour to Australia. First they announced that they’re expecting their first baby, and got ignored by a koala. Then they showed public displays of affection, and Meghan Markle baked banana bread with a hint of ginger. On their visit to Dubbo, Australia, Markle wore a perfect fall (technically spring in Australia) outfit: a pair of sustainably made jeans, a blazer designed by her friend Serena Williams, and a slicked-back ponytail. Since whatever Meghan wears reliably goes out of stock quickly, we’ve rounded-up some dupes as well. Shop the look below.

Shop the Look

Maison Kitsune Logo-Embroidered Cotton Oxford Shirt
Maison Kitsune Logo-Embroidered Cotton Oxford Shirt
$219 at Matches Fashion

Available in sizes XS–XXL.

$219 at Matches Fashion
Buy
Boss Oversized Blazer
Boss Oversized Blazer
$145 at Serena Williams

Available in sizes XS–XL.

$145 at Serena Williams
Buy
Harriet High-Rise Skinny in Black
Harriet High-Rise Skinny in Black
$235 at Outland Denim

Available in sizes 22–34.

$235 at Outland Denim
Buy
Sadie Ankle Boots in Suede
Sadie Ankle Boots in Suede
$178 at J. Crew
$178 at J. Crew
Buy

Shop Similar Styles

Vince Camuto Bold Glen Plaid Blazer
Vince Camuto Bold Glen Plaid Blazer
$164 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes 14W–24W.

$164 at Nordstrom
Buy
Wool Blend Plaid Blazer
Wool Blend Plaid Blazer
$179 at & Other Stories

Available in sizes 0–10.

$179 at & Other Stories
Buy
New Look Block Heeled Ankle Boot
New Look Block Heeled Ankle Boot
$45 at ASOS
$45 at ASOS
Buy

