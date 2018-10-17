Meghan Markle. Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Meghan Markle currently has one of the most enviable wardrobes on the planet, but she’s always had impeccable taste, even before she was a royal. It was once immortalized on her lifestyle site, the Tig (rest in peace), and now it’s immortalized in thousands of photos, Instagrams, and blogs devoted to what the Duchess of Sussex wears on any given day.

Meghan and Harry have kept busy on their first royal tour to Australia. First they announced that they’re expecting their first baby, and got ignored by a koala. Then they showed public displays of affection, and Meghan Markle baked banana bread with a hint of ginger. On their visit to Dubbo, Australia, Markle wore a perfect fall (technically spring in Australia) outfit: a pair of sustainably made jeans, a blazer designed by her friend Serena Williams, and a slicked-back ponytail. Since whatever Meghan wears reliably goes out of stock quickly, we’ve rounded-up some dupes as well. Shop the look below.

Shop the Look

Shop Similar Styles

$164 at Nordstrom Vince Camuto Bold Glen Plaid Blazer Available in sizes 14W–24W. $164 at Nordstrom Buy

