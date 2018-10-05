Photo: Courtesy of Moda Operandi

With Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia at the helm of Oscar de la Renta, the late designer’s spirit of glamour and elegance is still alive and well, but his successors have demonstrated a more relaxed approach to eveningwear. Inspired by their respective summer destinations of Morocco and India, Kim and Garcia showed a New York Fashion Week collection iterating on tunics, saris, and undone versions of de la Renta’s favored skirt suits. Even formal gowns, while still embellished with sparkle and plumes, were less structured than the house’s traditional fit-and-flare shapes. Preorder pieces (including those below) from spring-summer 2019 on Moda Operandi now.