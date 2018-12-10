SNL’s Weekend Update: I Don’t Know What Goop Even Is

Gwyneth Paltrow said she didn’t know what the Cut was in July, and now Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update “doesn’t know what Goop even is.” Heidi Gardner played Baskin Johns, a very flustered Goop staffer who’s just trying explain what various hydrating creams do. Michael Che sends Baksin Johns into a nervous tizzy when he suggests that Gwyneth might be tuning in.

“So I started at Goop pretty recently,” Gardner as Johns said. “I just finished my product knowledge training, so I’m very excited to share some Goop skincare with you all.”

“That’s great,” Che responds. “And you know what, I bet Gwyneth is watching.” Johns jumps, and becomes increasingly nervous, before she melts down after unsuccessfully describing the two lotions. “So Goop… So Goop… So Goop…I don’t know what Goop even is.” Watch the full clip below.