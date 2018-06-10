Stormy Daniels Regrets ‘Body Shaming’ Donald Trump

Stormy Daniels. Photo: Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

Stormy Daniels’s new book detailed the alleged size and shape of President Donald Trump’s penis; she compared it to Toad, from Mario Kart. The disturbing description was haunting, leaving an unshakeable image in everyone’s minds.

In a new television interview, Daniels says she regrets sharing that information, because she didn’t want to body shame Trump. “I was very angry in writing that, and now that the book is out and people are reading about it and it’s all over the internet, I actually feel pretty terrible about it,” she said on Australia’s version of 60 Minutes. “In a way it’s body shaming.”

Her book, Full Disclosure, also described Trump’s pubes as Yeti pubes, which could mean that they were black and bristly. But Daniels swears her intent was never to cause Trump harm – especially not through body shaming his “freakishly small,” “mushroom head” penis.

“I did not want to hurt him,” Daniels said. “My intention was for people to stop hurting me.”