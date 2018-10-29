The 24-Year-Old Designer Behind Meghan Markle’s White Tuxedo Dress

Photo: Angela Datre

There are few endorsements as powerful as Meghan Markle’s. When the Duchess of Sussex wore a white blazer dress in Wellington, New Zealand, many of her fans went wild. The sleeveless dress was by 24-year-old Maggie Marilyn, a New Zealand designer at the helm of an eponymous sustainable brand. Unlike many sustainable brands, Marilyn’s clothes are colorful (think lots of hot pink) and adorned with special details like ruffles made from recycled chiffon. We spoke with Marilyn about her other favorite sustainable designers, neon, and fur.

How do you thank someone for a gift?

Write a personal note.

What would you never wear?

Fur.

What’s your dream vacation?

South Africa. My mum was born in Cape Town so I have always wanted to visit.

What’s a good book on your coffee table right now?

Interior Portraits, by Leslie Williamson.

Favorite piece of furniture in your apartment/office?

A print by Billie Culy, my favorite New Zealand artist.

Last show you binge-watched?

The Crown.

Secret to hosting a good party?

Good food. That’s all that really matters.

What is a trend that you like right now?

I’m pretty into fluro at the moment.

One you don’t understand?

Sock boots.

Favourite museum/gallery?

The New Museum in New York.

Shoes you wear most often?

Veja sneakers.

Favorite sustainable brand besides your own?

Veja. I think Mara Hoffman is so beautiful. And I admire what Reformation is doing — they are truly making sustainability in fashion accessible.

What’s your favorite …

Flower?

Tulip

Pajamas?

SKIN

Candle?

Curio Noir. It’s a beautiful New Zealand company.

Scent?

Rose of No Man’s Land by BYREDO

Sheets/bedding?

Boll and Branch Organic Cotton sheets

Restaurant?

Gymnasi Street in Auckland, New Zealand

Suitcase?

Rimowa

Socks?

Elka Knitwear

T-shirt?

Maggie Marilyn, of course

