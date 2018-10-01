The Sustainable Designer Known for Avant-Garde Denim

Ksenia Schnaider. Photo: Courtesy of Ksenia Schnaider

If you’ve wondered what’s happened to jeans, Ksenia Schnaider is partially responsible. She can turn any pair of jeans into a statement. Her demi-denims — essentially Bermuda shorts over straight-leg jeans — were worn by Bella Hadid, and Dua Lipa is a fan of her ripped and frayed wide-leg pants. But the Kiev-based Schnaider is not chasing trends. Her deconstructed jeans (which are made of vintage cotton) and her reconstructed sportswear are all part of a larger design project that’s rooted in sustainability. We spoke with Schnaider about corn quiche, lilacs, and borrowing her husband’s clothes.

How do you thank someone for a gift?

I also send them a gift next time there is a chance.

What would you never wear?

I would never wear something a size too small.

What’s your dream vacation?

With my cell phone turned off and with someone I love.

What’s a good book on your coffee table right now?

Erwin Wurm’s One Minute Sculptures 1997–2017.

Favorite piece of furniture in your apartment/office?

In my apartment I have a big old dower chest and I just love it.

Last show you binge-watched?

Last season of Atlanta.

What’s your go-to dinner-party meal?

I rarely have time to cook but when I do I’m always making corn quiche.

What is a trend that you like right now?

Utility, sustainability, effortless beauty, and effortless coolness.

One you don’t understand?

The statement shoes and the statement bags that are going to be relevant only for one season.

Favorite museum/gallery?

Fondazione Prada, Italy.

Shoes you wear most often?

Sneakers.

What’s your favorite…

Flower?

Lilacs.

Pajamas?

The Sleeper.

Candle?

I prefer to mix different essential oils in diffuser.

Scent?

Philosykos de Diptyque.

Jeans?

Ksenia Schnaider demi-denims, of course!

Restaurant?

I like to discover new restaurant places each time I go out or travel so I don’t really have a favorite one.

Suitcase?

Rimowa.

Socks?

White Nike socks.

T-shirt?

I love to borrow from my husband’s closet.

Shop the Story

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.