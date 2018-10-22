tastemakers

The Designers Who Want You to Wear Pajamas All Day

By
Asya Varetsa and Kate Zubarieva. Photo: Courtesy of Sleeper

Asya Varetsa and Kate Zubarieva take lounging seriously. Very seriously. Their brand, Sleeper, consists entirely of pajamas that are nice-looking enough to wear all day. They’re best known for their billowy nightgown with puffy sleeves (which has a bit of a prairie dress vibe), but they’ve expanded to pajama sets with feathered cuffs, robes, and linen slips. We spoke with them about trends, early-aughts style, and men’s Uniqlo shirts.

How do you thank someone for a gift?

AV: Giving the warmest hug.

KZ: I always try to take a short break to realize how I feel when I get a gift. Only after that I thank this person or give a feedback. I don’t have any standard reactions; I am a human being, after all.

What would you never wear?

AV: A Halloween costume.

KZ: There is no such thing, I could wear anything.

What’s your dream vacation?

AV: Something unplanned and unexpected.

KZ: To fly over Kamchatka peninsula on a helicopter.

What’s a good book on your coffee table right now?

AV: Watchmen.

KZ: Vladimir Nabokov’s Letters to Vera. Highly recommend.

Favorite piece of furniture in your apartment/office?

AV: My side table in the shape of a sheep.

KZ: My great-grandpa’s chair from his office.

Last show you binge-watched?

AV: Curb Your Enthusiasm.

KZ: The 15th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Secret to hosting a good party?

AV: Good food, a good laugh, good people.

KZ: To play music that was popular when my guests were in their 20s; to invite only those people whom I actually happy to see; and, of course, lots of cocktails.

What is a trend that you like right now?

AV: The trend of no-trends. I love that we starting to forget about the word “trend” and the word itself is not trendy anymore. The most important thing is you and what you love.

KZ: I adore the feminine vibe of early 2000s.

A trend you don’t understand?

AV: Why people are moving to Manhattan.

KZ: When people make drama out of nothing.

Favorite museum/gallery?

AV: De Young Museum, not the museum itself but the Observation Tower.

KZ: Kyiv National Museum of Art, for their rich collection of avant-garde.

Shoes you wear most often?

AV: Mules.

KZ: Classic Reebok sneakers.

What’s your favorite…

Flower?

AV: Mimosa.

KZ: Red rose.

Candle?

AV: Unscented White Pillar Candle.

KZ: Any rose-scented one.

Scent?

AV: Wet concrete after the rain.

KZ: Warm Cotton by Clean.

Sheets/bedding?

AV: Linen white bedding.

KZ: Only white, well-ironed, made with a high-quality polished cotton.

Pillow?

AV: Soft, cold, and big.

KZ: The one that’s filled with feathers.

Restaurant?

AV: Weekly Sunday dinner with friends at my Brooklyn apartment.

KZ: Goocha in Tel Aviv.

Suitcase?

AV: Black, Muji.

KZ: Lojel.

Socks?

AV: No socks.

KZ: Fila.

T-shirt?

AV: Men’s white cotton Uniqlo, rounded neck, size large.

KZ: White tees from Uniqlo, or the ones with my favorite bands printed on them.

