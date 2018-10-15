The Design Guru Who Doesn’t Want Older Women to Be Ignored

Susan Feldman. Photo: Courtesy of Susan Feldman

Susan Feldman has long been a tastemaker. She co-founded the personalized home-décor destination One Kings Lane, an online retailer that sells everything from vintage Chanel to Gray Malin’s soothing beach prints. Now Feldman is working on her second act, a website called In the Groove aimed at women “somewhere in the vicinity of their 50th year.” Feldman doesn’t want to be counted out because of her age, but the site isn’t full of polemics; she views it more as a “happy place” for women who want to read about loafers, CBD, and graying pubes all in one place. Below, she talks to the Cut about David Bowie, voting, and old-school Italian food.

How do you thank someone for a gift?

I always, always write a thank-you note.

What’s your dream vacation?

I dream of going to the Galapagos Islands.

What’s a good book on your coffee table right now?

David Bowie Is Inside.

Favorite piece of furniture in your apartment or office?

I had a great pie safe (a cabinet used way back when to store homemade pies) from the late 1800s. I love it because it has great texture and lots of storage.

Last show you binge-watched?

The Israeli thriller Fauda. Season one and two were so good; can’t wait for season three.

Secret to hosting a good party?

Lots of candles and a great playlist.

What is a trend that you like right now?

Voting.

One you don’t understand?

Drop-crotch pants.

Favorite museum/gallery?

The Drawing Center.

Shoes you wear most often?

Golden Goose sneakers.

What’s your favorite…

Flower?

Peonies.

Pajamas?

J.Crew Vintage PJs.

Makeup product?

Erborian CC Crème & Dior Lip Maximizer — I love a great lip gloss.

Candle?

Cire Trudon’s Abd El Kader.

Scent?

Byredo’s Gypsy Water.

Sheets/bedding?

Matouk. Love the quality and so beautiful too.

Restaurant?

Elios — old school Italian — always delicious.

Suitcase?

Tumi for carry-on; Away for checked bag.

Socks?

Stance.

T-shirt?

Everlane.

