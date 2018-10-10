New Political Taylor Swift Uses Her AMAs Platform to Politely Remind You to Vote

Is it cool that she said all that? Of course it is. @taylorswift13 accepts the award for #AMAs Artist of the Year! 🎉 #TaylorSwiftAMAs pic.twitter.com/EmTzjlB8uH — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 10, 2018

Oh man, Donald Trump is only going to like her 66% or whatever after this! While accepting her Artist of the Year award Tuesday night, making her the most decorated female artist in American Music Awards history, Taylor Swift gave voice to her newly-awakened (or, at least, newly-posted-about-on-Instagram) political consciousness and gently urged fans to please vote in the mid-term elections on November 6.

“This award, and every single award given out tonight, were voted on by the people, and you know what else is voted on by the people?,” Swift hinted. “The mid-term elections on November 6. Get out and vote. I love you guys.” It’s no tearing photos of the Pope in half, but it’s a start. Baby steps…right to the polls on November 6. Really, guys, it truly is very important to vote.