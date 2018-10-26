And Now, a Terrifying True Story About 1,000 Human Teeth Found Inside a Wall

Teeth, not found in a wall. Photo: UniversalImagesGroup/UIG via Getty Images

Construction workers in Valdosta, Georgia made a terrifying discovery on Tuesday. As they were tearing down the wall in a commercial building, they discovered thousands of human teeth inside of the wall. Someone later posted a photo of the teeth to Facebook, and it began to be shared across.

The Valdosta Daily Times reports that the first tenant of the building, in 1900, was a dentist named Dr. Clarence Whittington, which is the closest to a possible explanation offered as to why there was that many, or any, teeth in the wall.

Okay, so yes, dental practices have definitely evolved in the last 118 years, and things were definitely done differently back then, but at no point was it common practice to put teeth, thousands of teeth, into a wall, right? Like, that is at minimum teeth belonging to 31 people, but probably more. Unfortunately we will never exactly know why those teeth were put there, or by who, because the workers who found the teeth “disposed of them.”

What makes this story even more bizarre is that the wall filled with teeth is not the first of it’s kind to be found in Georgia. It’s the third. Buildings in Greensboro and Carrolton, Georgia that also were formally dental offices in the early 20th century also had teeth in the walls.

A historical society reportedly offered to take in the teeth, but again, they were disposed of. A Valdosta Police Department Lieutenant told the Daily Times that no reports were filed about the teeth, and they had no plans to investigate.

As a concerned and someone terrified onlooker, I would like to formally request that the next time a substantial amount of human teeth are found in a wall in Georgia, that someone please investigate that.