that's a good look

This Look Is Almost Too Good to Save for a Rainy Day

A wildly stylish all-red outfit.

By Photograph By
Photo: Heather Hazzan
Photo: Heather Hazzan

You know those yellow slickers that cute little kids are always wearing in commercials (and also in the horror movie It)? We’ve found the grown-up, not scary, fashion-crowd-approved equivalent: Sies Marjan’s red vinyl raincoat. It’s a showstopper all on its own, but why stop there? Add a calf-length Rachel Comey dress with a fringe-y hem and matching vinyl boots for a cool, eye-catching outfit in head-to-toe red. If you’re inspired to take another risk, put on some red eye shadow to finish it off.

Photo: Heather Hazzan
Photo: Heather Hazzan

Shop the Story

Sies Marjan Vinyl Coat
Sies Marjan Vinyl Coat
$1,295 at Net-A-Porter

Available in sizes 0–10.

$1,295 at Net-A-Porter
Buy
Rachel Comey Fleet Dress
Rachel Comey Fleet Dress
$495 at Rachel Comey

Available in sizes 0–10.

$495 at Rachel Comey
Buy
Tory Burch Boots
Tory Burch Boots
$498 at Tory Burch
$498 at Tory Burch
Buy
City Chic Coat
City Chic Coat
$149 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes 14–22.

$149 at Nordstrom
Buy
ALDO Aurella Patent Block Heel Booties
ALDO Aurella Patent Block Heel Booties
$100 at Dillards
$100 at Dillards
Buy
Mock Neck Red Dress
Mock Neck Red Dress
$40 at Nordstrom Rack
$40 (was $138, now 71% off)

Available in sizes 14–24.

$40 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
This Slicker Is Almost Too Good to Save for a Rainy Day