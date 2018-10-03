Here’s a Crash Course in Western Style

Photo: Meredith Jenks

Westernwear has been everywhere this month. But if you just can’t get behind cowboy boots — try as you might — never fear. There are more subtle ways to experiment with the trend without looking like an extra in High Noon.

Start with the dress. We love this emerald green midi dress with a subtle floral print and black piping. It has leg-slits on the side, which makes it less dowdy than your typical prairie dress. That’s your Western hero piece. Add on modern accessories to take you out of the Plains: A dark-wash denim jacket that’s perfectly slouchy, lucite hoops, and knee-high boots that are sexy rather than ranch-ready.

Photo: Meredith Jenks

Photo: Meredith Jenks

That’s A Good Look is a new discovery platform from the Cut featuring styling ideas based on our favorite trends. While each product featured is independently selected, That’s a Good Look may include paid promotion or additional compensation from our partners.