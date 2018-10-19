that's a good look

This Is the Most Wearable Off-the-Runway Trend

Phoebe Philo and the royal family agree.

Trends that are fresh off the runway are historically tricky. It’s one thing for Gigi Hadid to wear denim biker shorts or a dress with croissant sleeves, but it’s a whole other thing when you’re trying to find something cool to wear to work. Thankfully, there’s one trend this season that is equal parts pretty and easy. Consider the scarf-print dress or skirt.

A scarf-print dress is hardly novel, but it feels reinvigorated thanks to Tory Burch, Richard Quinn, and Phoebe Philo. Maybe it’s also partially due to our renewed fascination with British royalty: the Queen loves her casual scarves. But regardless, the trend has a wide appeal, which means that it’s already available in a range of price points and sizes — unlike croissant sleeves. A scarf print is bold, often floral or otherwise nature-inspired, and on silky fabric. This Tory Burch skirt goes a step further and adds a handkerchief hem, a reference to another scarf-like entity. Pair with boots and a sweater, and for extra ladylike points, match your (pastel) bag to your boots. We think the Queen would approve.

