This Is the Most Wearable Off-the-Runway Trend

Photo: Heather Hazzan

Trends that are fresh off the runway are historically tricky. It’s one thing for Gigi Hadid to wear denim biker shorts or a dress with croissant sleeves, but it’s a whole other thing when you’re trying to find something cool to wear to work. Thankfully, there’s one trend this season that is equal parts pretty and easy. Consider the scarf-print dress or skirt.

A scarf-print dress is hardly novel, but it feels reinvigorated thanks to Tory Burch, Richard Quinn, and Phoebe Philo. Maybe it’s also partially due to our renewed fascination with British royalty: the Queen loves her casual scarves. But regardless, the trend has a wide appeal, which means that it’s already available in a range of price points and sizes — unlike croissant sleeves. A scarf print is bold, often floral or otherwise nature-inspired, and on silky fabric. This Tory Burch skirt goes a step further and adds a handkerchief hem, a reference to another scarf-like entity. Pair with boots and a sweater, and for extra ladylike points, match your (pastel) bag to your boots. We think the Queen would approve.

Photo: Heather Hazzan

Production Credits Photography by Heather Hazzan

Styling by Lindsay Peoples Wagner

Produced by Liane Radel

Makeup by Shayna Goldberg

Hair by Juyna Nakashima

Model Hannah at Supreme Models

