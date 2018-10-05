that's a good look

The Matching Set That’s Basically Just Pajamas

Look so refined, but feel so relaxed.

By Photographs By
Photo: Heather Hazzan
Photo: Heather Hazzan

The silk matching set is the best kind of sartorial scam. It looks expensive, elegant, and stylish, but it’s really glorified pajamas. Take this set from Eloquii, which requires no work to put together but feels so much more interesting than an emerald-and-white-striped silk dress. At $119 for the top and $99 for the pants, it’s a good outfit for special occasions, especially those of the holiday variety (hey, Christmas is only 81 days away.)

The only effort you have to put in is deciding on accessories. Of course, this outfit makes a statement all on its own — but we wouldn’t say no to some large gold hoops. Looking put together has never been so easy.

Photo: Heather Hazzan

