The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes From the Weekend

Halloween is not until Wednesday, but there were plenty of parties over the weekend to pull off a memorable costume or two. In this regard, celebrities are just like us. They dressed up early too, sometimes dressing as iconic film characters, and other times dressing up as their fiancées or sisters, who are also famous people.

Unfortunately, no one dressed up as a celebrity ponytail this weekend, but there were plenty of people who did just be fancy. Below are some of the cutest, funniest, or inventive costumes from the weekend.

Teyana Taylor as Kitana.

Joe Jonas as Sansa Stark (played by Sophie Turner, his fiancée.)

Nicky Hilton as her sister, Paris Hilton.

Gabrielle Union as Gwen Stefani.

Taraji P. Henson as Christie Love.

Tracee Ellis Ross as Nakia.

Olivia Munn as Peik Lin.

Zoë Kravitz as a sleepy vampire.

Jessica Alba and Kelly Sawyer as Flintstones.

Kendall Jenner as a Fembot from Austin Powers.

Halsey as Poison Ivy.